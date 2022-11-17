ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Set to Make Eagles Debuts

INDIANAPOLIS - The Eagles' two new toys at defensive tackle - veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph - are active and expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. The two thirtysomethings with seven combined Pro Bowls on their resume were both signed earlier this week as Philadelphia attempts to address any perceived weaknesses in advance of what is expected to be a serious playoff run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement To Active Roster

Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles inactives: Suh and Joseph both playing vs. Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who were added by the Eagles during the week, are both active for Sunday’s game against the Colts. The Eagles agreed to terms with Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday. Joseph had just two days of practice and Suh just one.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

More Howie magic in Joseph, Suh contracts

Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh received identical contracts worth $1.25 million with incentives that could double their total income, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Eagles signed Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday, adding two veteran Pro Bowlers to the defensive tackle rotation. And they did it without...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?

Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement

The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Ebukam, Armstead out for 49ers-Cardinals clash in Mexico City

The 49ers will be without defensive end Samson Ebukam in their “Monday Night Football” divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Ebukam was questionable (quadriceps/Achilles) for the 49ers and despite practicing on Saturday, officially was ruled out of Monday’s game. He missed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy