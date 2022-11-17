Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Who's Marching This Year?Ted RiversHouston, PA
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Second migrant bus from Texas arrives in Philadelphia in freezing temperaturesAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team
Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
Jayron Kearse mocks Vikings' Skol clap after sacking Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any fun today, but Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse certainly did. But former Viking Jayron Kearse did.
Yardbarker
Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph Set to Make Eagles Debuts
INDIANAPOLIS - The Eagles' two new toys at defensive tackle - veterans Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph - are active and expected to play against Indianapolis on Sunday. The two thirtysomethings with seven combined Pro Bowls on their resume were both signed earlier this week as Philadelphia attempts to address any perceived weaknesses in advance of what is expected to be a serious playoff run.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement To Active Roster
Clement, 27, signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million contract and made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season. The Eagles declined to tender Clement a restricted offer in 2020, but he returned...
Robert Saleh only needed four words to describe Jets offense vs Patriots defense
It was part two of A Nightmare on Zach Wilson Street on Sunday with the New England Patriots’ continued efforts to make life a living hell for the New York Jets’ second-year quarterback on the football field. Wilson only completed nine passes in the game for a pitiful...
Somers: It's not official, but the Arizona Cardinals' season is over
MEXICO CITY – In 2005, the Arizona Cardinals played the 49ers at Estadio Azteca in the NFL’s first regular-season game outside the United States. Monday night, 17 years later, the Cardinals became the first team to see its regular season end outside the United States. Not officially, of...
Washington Commanders sticking with QB Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz stays benched
Months after the Washington Commanders traded multiple third-round picks for quarterback Carson Wentz, the organization reportedly plans to stick with
NBC Sports
Eagles inactives: Suh and Joseph both playing vs. Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, who were added by the Eagles during the week, are both active for Sunday’s game against the Colts. The Eagles agreed to terms with Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday. Joseph had just two days of practice and Suh just one.
NBC Sports
More Howie magic in Joseph, Suh contracts
Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh received identical contracts worth $1.25 million with incentives that could double their total income, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Eagles signed Joseph on Wednesday and Suh on Thursday, adding two veteran Pro Bowlers to the defensive tackle rotation. And they did it without...
Who Is the Chicago Bears Backup Quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields...
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Add RB Corey Clement
The 28-year-old running back played four years with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl in 2017. Clement was originally a free agent entering this season, this is until the Cardinals placed him on their practice squad in early October. Although Clement has yet to receive a single...
NBC Sports
Ebukam, Armstead out for 49ers-Cardinals clash in Mexico City
The 49ers will be without defensive end Samson Ebukam in their “Monday Night Football” divisional clash against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Ebukam was questionable (quadriceps/Achilles) for the 49ers and despite practicing on Saturday, officially was ruled out of Monday’s game. He missed...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns odds: NFL Week 12 point spread, moneyline, total
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Buccaneers are...
Comments / 0