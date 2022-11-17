PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO