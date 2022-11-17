Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFLPA Investigating Concussion Status of Rams QB Matthew Stafford
View the original article to see embedded media. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left Sunday’s game against the Saints and was evaluated for a concussion for the second time in three weeks, and the NFL players union is looking into the situation. The NFLPA is “monitoring” how the team handles...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘He Can Run’: Lions Offense Ready for Jameson Williams to Play
The long wait for the Detroit Lions to have the services of talented rookie wideout Jameson Williams is almost over. The Lions announced that the 2022 No. 12 overall pick returned to practice on Monday. Excitement was palpable as the speedy wideout took another step closer to his NFL debut.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Davante Adams Twists Knife in Patrick Surtain II After OT TD
In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders' marque stars like Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and Davante Adams produced when it really mattered, the Denver Broncos' go-to-guys disappeared. That's been the repetitive storyline of Denver's entire season, and one which is lurching inevitably towards the organization firing yet another head coach.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Ejected From Bengals Game
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers watched the clock wind down to zero on their seventh loss of the season, wide receiver George Pickens left early. The rookie wide receiver was disqualified after an altercation during an onside kick was a little over 40 seconds left in the ball game. After a frustrating second half, Pickens was involved in a scuffle that included most of both teams on the field, but the rookie was a little more flagrant than the rest of the crowd.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buffalo Vs. Browns at Detroit: ‘Bills Mafia’ Taking Over Ford Field?
It will be an unusual weekend for the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns, including for the fanbases. The Bills and Browns will meet in Detroit's Ford Field for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff under odd - and chilly - circumstances. A massive blizzard in Buffalo brought heavy amounts of snow,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Says He Injured LT Ronnie Stanley
View the original article to see embedded media. With 4:10 remaining in the third quarter of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Panthers, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson fell on left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s left ankle, causing the former All-Pro lineman to limp off the field. He did not return to the game.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From Chargers’ 30-27 Week 11 Loss to Chiefs
The Chargers were defeated 30-27 by the Chiefs Sunday night at SoFi Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fifth loss of the season:. The Chiefs offense was hampered with injuries to three of their primary pass-catchers, but Travis Kelce was plenty enough to exploit the Chargers' secondary. Kelce...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following 37-30 Win Over Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Bengals beat the Steelers 37-30 on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Zac Taylor gave out a bunch of game balls following the win. Watch the Bengals' locker room celebration below. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Cooper Beebe, Offensive Lineman, Kansas State Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By David Boclair Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Player Grades for Week 11’s OT Loss to Raiders
The Denver Broncos are on the verge of yet another losing season and are all but eliminated from the playoffs. The Broncos got swept by the Las Vegas Raiders and sit 0-3 in divisional games this season with three more chances left. While the Broncos did make some changes on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Report Card: The Problem with Excessive QB Runs
It would be easy to miss the real problem in Sunday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta due to the ugliness of yet another failed Bears two-minute drive. "We need to execute there at the end," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "I mean, there was a ton of plays throughout the game we didn't execute properly."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Titans Pulling Away in AFC South
NASHVILLE – A weekend break allowed the Tennessee Titans to do more than just get away for a few days. It allowed them to break away a little more from the rest of the AFC South. Eleven weeks into the season, the Titans are one of three first-place teams...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Scouting Notes: Caleb Williams, Blake Corum
How the Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track | Three Deep: How the Commanders Saved Their Season by Not Panicking | Takeaways: How the Raiders Finally Closed a Game; the Lions Are Winning. The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- If you missed it live, get ready for your jaw to drop. Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt pulled off an interception during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals that you'd never believe. Watt tipped a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals-Titans Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Titans have won seven of their last eight games and occupy the third seed in the AFC playoff picture with a commanding divisional lead over the second-place Colts at 4-6-1. After a disappointing start to the season that began with two losses, the Bengals are back on track. They've...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More
Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nick Saban Remembers Cadillac Williams the Player as he Prepares to Face Him as Auburn Coach
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Auburn had Alabama on the ropes in last year's Iron Bowl in Bryan Harsin's first year as head coach, until Bryce Young led a miraculous comeback in the final minutes to send the game to overtime. Less than a year later, Harsin is out, and the...
Comments / 0