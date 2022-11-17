Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pre-apprenticeship initiative launched for Georgia Job Corps students
WASHINGTON — As the nation marked National Apprenticeship Week last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced an initiative to expand its pre-apprenticeship opportunities for Job Corps students and connect them to registered apprenticeship programs. The effort will allow Job Corps campuses throughout the nation to emphasize pre-apprenticeship programs...
