NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
fox8live.com
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday
New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
Police announce multiple arrests made during New Orleans second line
According to the NOPD, the arrests were made in the 3400 block of Johnny Jackson Boulevard. More details on the arrest are scheduled to be released at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.
Woman killed, man injured in West Lake Forest hit-and-run Monday
Just before 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road.
Persons of interest wanted in Central City homicide
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the persons of interest were caught on surveillance video running from the scene of the crime.
WWL-TV
Man shot to death on Hayne Blvd; 2nd shooting in Marigny
There were two shootings Monday afternoon in New Orleans. One was fatal and the condition of the second person isn't known at this time.
fox8live.com
6 arrested on weapons charges during Nine Times Second Line in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) that six men had been arrested on a variety of weapons and drug charges during a Sunday Second Line parade through the Desire area. The Second Line, held by Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club, is an...
32-Year-Old Woman Died In A Pedestrian Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The New Orleans Police Department responded to a pedestrian crash on Saturday that claimed a life. Just before midnight, the crash happened at Canal and South Liberty Streets near the French Quarter.
NOPD: Woman accused of shooting man in the leg late Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a woman accused of shooting a man in the Gentilly area late Sunday (Nov. 20) night.
NOLA.com
Woman killed, man injured in hit and run in West Lake Forest, New Orleans police say
A wheelchair-bound woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday evening in West Lake Forest, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man was also injured. Officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road at 5:52 p.m. There, police said a 43-year-old man had been pushing a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair on the westbound side of the road when a black sedan hit them from behind. The driver fled, police said.
fox8live.com
Wheelchair-bound woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A wheelchair-bound woman was struck and killed Monday night (Nov. 21) by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene in New Orleans East, police said. The victim, whose identity and age have not been disclosed, was struck around 5:52 p.m. in the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road, the NOPD said. The block is in the West Lake Forest neighborhood of the city.
Homicide scene at Hayne Blvd. in Little Woods
Officers were called at about 2:40 p.m., reporting the shooting in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
fox8live.com
Alleged high-speed chase involving NOPD and JP police ends in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an alleged high-speed chase involving Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish police that ended in New Orleans East Sunday evening. Right now, police are on the scene. We are waiting to get more information as it becomes available. See a spelling or grammar error...
fox8live.com
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend gun violence abounded again in New Orleans, with a shooting death, three armed robberies and four carjackings reported in the city Saturday through early Sunday morning (Nov. 20). A 29-year-old man shot multiple times Saturday at 11:13 a.m. was taken for hospital treatment but died...
Woman wounded in Sunday shooting
An NOPD spokesperson says initial reports indicate that the victim suffered at least one body wound. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital.
fox8live.com
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Canal Street, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old woman who tripped and fell on Canal Street early Sunday (Nov. 20) was struck and fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver, New Orleans police said. Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was walking on Canal Street just after midnight when...
fox8live.com
Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An armed robbery suspect attempting to hold up a New Orleans East business Friday night (Nov. 18) instead wound up hospitalized after being shot by an employee, New Orleans police said. According to the NOPD, three male suspects entered through the back door of a business...
