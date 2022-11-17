Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Related
Mother of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon charged with his murder as remains found
The mother of a 20-month old toddler who went missing six weeks ago has been charged with his murder, as police revealed that human remains – believed to be those of the little boy – had been discovered.Police in Savannah, Georgia, had been searching for Quinton Simon after he disappeared at the beginning of October, with his mother telling officers she had last seen him in his play pen.Police said the little boy’s mother, Leilani Simon, had been the one to alert the authorities to his disappearance, saying she had last seen him on October 5. They have been...
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
Richard Fierro credited as hero in Club Q shooting
One of the people being hailed as a hero for stopping the gunman in the Club Q shooting late Sunday night is reportedly a military veteran who was at the club with his wife and daughter.Richard Fierro of Colorado Springs is a U.S. Army veteran. The stress of the incident and the attention was overwhelming, said his wife Jessica. She feared it was triggering his PTSD.Fierro, 45, had gone to the club Saturday night with his wife and daughter, who Jessica Fierro identified as the girlfriend of one of the shooting victims, Raymond Green."She is overwhelmed to have lost her...
Questions about red flag law raised in Club Q shooting case
The Colorado Springs community is mourning the loss of five lives taken by a gunman who entered an LGBTQ club and opened fire with a rifle."We know there is hate in this community. Many of you have experienced it tonight. I say to you, 'they will not win,'" a woman told a crowd gathered at a memorial for the victims.Many though are also asking "why?" And could more have been done to prevent it?Questions that stem from information about the suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich's previous interaction with local law enforcement, including a SWAT situation that ended with his arrest and...
Army veteran gives emotional account of tackling Colorado Springs gunman: ‘My family was in there’
Richard Fierro, the former US Army major who tackled a gunman to the ground who had opened fire on an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs and beat him unconscious, has given an emotional account of his bravery on CNN.Speaking to John Berman on the network on Monday night, Mr Fierro described what happened when the shooter began firing in Club Q on Saturday night.He recognised that the shooter, 22-year-old Anderson Aldrich, was wearing a flak vest which has a handle on it and ran across the room, grabbed it, and pulled him to the floor.Another person helped Mr Fierro...
First African-American woman, first Asian-American appointed to Nevada Supreme Court
A new member of the Nevada Supreme Court was appointed by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak following the stepdown of Justice Abbi Silver.
Comments / 0