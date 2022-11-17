ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Officials: Gas tank explosion in northern Iraq kills 6

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A heating gas tank exploded in a residential complex in northern Iraq on Thursday, killing six people, Iraqi Kurdish officials said.

The explosion in the city of Sulimaniyah destroyed three homes and also injured 16 people. An unknown number were trapped under the rubble, reports said.

Authorities said the explosion was caused by a liquid gas tank. Civil defense teams were combing through the rubble in search of survivors.

The provincial governor, Haval Abu Bakrin, said that a child was among the victims, the official Iraqi News Agency reported.

Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region in northern Iraq, ordered an investigation.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
72K+
Followers
110K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy