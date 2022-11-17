ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Woman convicted in kidnapping of 3-year-old Alabama girl

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Federal jurors convicted an Alabama woman on Thursday in the death of a 3-year-old girl who disappearance from a public housing community prompted a more than weeklong search in 2019.

News outlets reported that Derick Irisha Brown, 32, was convicted of a kidnapping that led to a death and conspiracy in the abduction of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, whose remains were found 10 days after she was last seen following a birthday party in Birmingham. Brown faces life in prison.

Brown’s former boyfriend, 42-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth, was convicted last month on the same charges.

Prosecutors said the two had planned to kidnap a child on the day the girl disappeared. The motive was unclear, with authorities saying Brown might have wanted the girl because she lost custody of her children and Stallworth might have wanted her for sex.

The search for the girl gripped the metro area until McKinney’s body was found in a dumpster at an area landfill, and hundreds of people attended her funeral.

Jurors rejected defense claims that Brown minded her own business while Stallworth committed the crime. The two, who await trial on state murder charges, blamed each other following their arrests.

Medical testimony showed that the girl died of asphyxia and had drugs including methamphetamine in her system.

H. Findley
4d ago

This happened in my state ,I won't ever forget this. Everyone was looking for this baby, the longer the search the more my heart ached for her and her loved ones. It's bad for any human to do what they did but for a grown woman to stand and let a man do this to a child or any living thing is atrocious! They have no conscience. Both should get the death penalty. There is no rehabilitation for this kind of act.

Susan Beaty
4d ago

Brown needn’t worry about her sentence. Her life sentence in prison won’t last long. Fellow inmates have a code for dealing with people who commit crimes against children. She’s as good as dead. Just predicting.

Sassafras T☕️
4d ago

Damned monsters… I pray they’re both dropped into GENERAL POPULATION.. they’ll know what to do with them… 🗑️🗑️🗑️

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

