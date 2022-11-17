ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXBzG_0jEhMdXs00

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week.

Suh posted an emoji of an eagle on Twitter.

The Eagles (8-1) are shoring up their run defense after giving up 152 yards on the ground to the Washington Commanders in their first loss of the season on Monday. They have the 20th-ranked rush defense and are 25th in yards per carry allowed at 4.7.

With rookie Jordan Davis sidelined by a high ankle sprain and Marlon Tuipulotu also on injured reserve, Philadelphia moved quickly this week to improve the interior of the defensive line. Suh and Joseph join six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave inside.

The 35-year-old Suh spent the previous three seasons with the Buccaneers and had six sacks last season. He helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl following the 2020 season.

Suh was the No. 2 overall pick by Detroit in the 2010 draft. He has 70 1/2 sacks and made five Pro Bowls.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bengals, Burrow look to keep momentum after beating Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow said Sunday’s 37-30 win over the Steelers was “one of my favorites since I’ve been here.” Despite being without receiver Ja’Marr Chase and losing running back Joe Mixon to a concussion, the Bengals took control in the second half. The third-year quarterback liked how it went down. There were scoring drives of 92 and 93 yards. Backup running back Samaje Perine caught three touchdown passes, and Trenton Irwin, who was promoted from the practice squad for the game, caught the first TD pass of his career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Giants suddenly have concerns following bad loss, injuries

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time this season, there are concerns about the New York Giants. The team that first-year coach Brian Daboll led to seven wins in its first nine games looked very much like the dreadful 2021 Giants in dropping a 31-18 decision to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions and the Giants turned the ball over three times, giving away 14 points. They were called for eight penalties for 63 yards and the normally tough red-zone defense allowed the Lions to score all four times they got inside the 20. Detroit also went 6 of 13 on third down. “In all the games before, we had some stuff going for us,” safety Julian Love said. “Today, I felt we were getting killed on penalties, turnovers, maybe explosive plays. I’m not sure what their third-down numbers were. All those situational things that we’ve been doing so well at on both sides of the ball, we didn’t have that today.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Broncos waive Gordon after another fumble leads to a loss

DENVER (AP) — Melvin Gordon’s butterfingers finally cost him not just his starting job in Denver but his roster spot altogether. The Broncos waived their veteran running back Monday, a day after his fumble at the goal line proved costly in their 22-16 overtime loss to the Los Vegas Raiders that sent them tumbling into the AFC West basement at 3-7. Gordon, who has a penchant for fumbling in crucial situations in his career, burst up the middle on third-and-1 from the Raiders 3 in the waning seconds of the first half. He had the first down, but was still trying to get into the end zone when Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby punched the ball from his arms. Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz recovered the loose ball at the 7, and Brandon McManus trotted out for a 25-yard field goal on fourth-and-5 that Crosby blocked as the first half expired.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball’s tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Erick Fedde hit the open market as well. Bellinger was by far the biggest name of the bunch.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Michigan RB Blake Corum gives thanks during Ohio State week

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum grew up in a one-stoplight Virginia town on a farm with cows, pigs and chickens. He recalled not wearing shoes when he went outside to explore and create artwork on trees by painting with a mixture of charcoal and water. When Corum was very young, that was the only playing some thought he would do. “I was in the hospital a lot growing up because of a heart condition,” Corum said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Doctors said I probably wouldn’t be able to play sports.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Associated Press

Ingram scores 34, Pelicans rout depleted Warriors 128-83

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points in the same game that Zion Williamson returned from a three-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans routed the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. Playing one night after winning on the road for the first time this season at Houston, the Warriors scratched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from the lineup in New Orleans. Williamson played 23 minutes in his first game back from a bruised right foot, scoring nine points. Devonte Graham scored 19 for the Pelicans, who took the lead for good less than two minutes into the game and led by as many as 45 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and CJ McCollum scored 15.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
576K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy