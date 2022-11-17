Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Cape firefighters respond to Nantucket blaze
NANTUCKET – Firefighters from Cape Cod were making their way to Nantucket to assist island firefighters at the scene of a house fire Monday morning. The fire was reported at 32 Vestal Street. According to reports, the fire was on the roof of the structure. Crews were able to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
capecod.com
Updated: Wareham firefighters battle three-alarm fire
WAREHAM – Firefighters were called to the scene of a three-alarm fire in Wareham late Saturday morning. The fire was reported in a large 2 1/2 story house at 426 Main Street. Part of the building reportedly collapsed during the fire. A Bourne engine covered the Onset fire station while their crews responded mutual aid to the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Multiple injuries reported after car barrels through front of Apple Store in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Multiple people were injured when a car crashed through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street found a gaping hole in the glass facade of the store and a vehicle inside the store.
I-Team Sources: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from the...
Single-family home in Harwich Port sells for $3.7 million
Harbor Road Llc bought the property at 10 Harbor Road, Harwich Port, from Nt Wheeler on Nov. 1, 2022, for $3,700,000 which represents a price per square foot of $878. The property features eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.7-acre lot. Additional houses...
capecod.com
Edgartown man arraigned on accessory after the fact in connection with Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery
EDGARTOWN – District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arraigned this morning in Edgartown District Court on one count of Accessory After the Fact to wit Armed Robbery in connection with the Rockland Trust bank in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, Martha’s Vineyard on November 17, 2022.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton fire crews battled through cold conditions late Friday night to extinguish a blaze that destroyed a home on Walnut Street. Fire officials say there was an initial call for an elderly person in the building, though a search did not uncover anyone. An initial indication indicates the fire broke out somewhere in the basement around midnight.
Cult of Mac
SUV’s deadly plunge into Boston-area Apple Store possibly ‘intentional’
A person driving a black SUV crashed through the glass facade of an Apple Store near Boston Monday at about 10:45 a.m. ET, killing one person and injuring 16, including four critically, according to reports. A fire marshall on the scene called the crash possibly “intentional,” though few details are...
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Man Arraigned in Connection to Rockland Trust Robbery
An Edgartown man who police said drove the getaway car in last week’s armed robbery of a Rockland Trust bank branch was arraigned Monday morning in Edgartown District Court. Miquel A. Jones, 30, of Edgartown was arrested Friday and charged as an accessory after the fact in Thursday’s holdup of the Vineyard Haven bank. The Hon. Benjamin Barnes set bail at $300,000, with conditions of release to include GPS monitoring and an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Jones pleaded not guilty to the charge.
hyannisnews.com
DRIVER EJECTED, AIRLIFTED TO R.I. TRAUMA CENTER
WAREHAM – [WFD MEDIA STATEMENT] On Thursday November 17th at about 1:00 P.M., the Wareham Fire Department received a call for a single motor vehicle accident, with ejection, on Route 25. C1 (Chief Kelley), Engine1 (Shift2) & R1 (call & career) responded to the scene. Members on scene assisted...
quincyquarry.com
Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports
Hingham Apple store whacked by SUV, one dead and sixteen hurt per official reports. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Hingham shoppers and store employees were impacted when an SUV drove into the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shoppes shortly before 11 AM today and so caused extensive damage and injuries.
nbcboston.com
7 Dolphins Rescued, 1 Euthanized After Washing Ashore at Cape Cod ‘Stranding Hotspot'
Multiple dolphins were rescued Sunday after they became stranded in shallow water on Cape Cod. The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said it received a report just after the 8:12 a.m. high tide of 16 large common dolphins circling close to shore off Wellfleet Harbor, near the mouth of Duck Creek in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.
capecod.com
Road Work Monday on West Main Street Hyannis
HYANNIS – Starting Monday, milling and paving will be done on the portion of West Main Street from Strawberry Hill Road to Pleasant Park Avenue. The work will run from 7:30 to 4:30 through Wednesday. A single lane of traffic will be alternating during the work. During the same...
capecod.com
Chatham Storm Preparedness Sparks Discussion
CHATHAM – A presentation on Chatham’s emergency preparedness and its response to winter storms sparked discussion at a recent select board meeting. Deputy Fire Chief Justin Tavano gave an update at the November 15 meeting and went over the town’s protocols in the event of severe storms and widespread power outages.
theweektoday.com
UPDATE: Three-alarm fire displaces eight, hospitalizes two
A three-alarm fire gutted a multi-family house at 426 Main St. on Saturday, Nov. 19, displacing eight people and sending one civilian and one firefighter to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Reports of the fire first came in at 11:19 a.m. It was not brought under control until 1:30 p.m., and firefighters extinguished hot spots for several hours after that.
capecod.com
Barnstable Holding Parade, Rally On Wednesday
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Quarterback Club has announced its third annual Red Rolling Rally will take place the day before Thanksgiving. The parade will feature Barnstable High School’s football and cheerleading teams as well as several floats. The parade starts at the Transportation Center and will then head...
capecod.com
Wareham cruiser in crash, separate rollover crash both jam traffic on Cranberry Highway
WAREHAM – Two crashes stalled traffic on Cranberry Highway (Route 28) in Wareham late Wednesday afternoon. A police cruiser was involved in a crash near Charge Pond Road (above). At about the same time a vehicle overturned in front of 2743 Cranberry Highway (below). Luckily there were no serious injuries reported in either crash. Both crashes are under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Police: Drunken bus driver swerved through traffic, blew red light with Hingham students on board
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Hingham school bus driver is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say she swerved through traffic and blew through a red light with nearly 30 students on board on Thursday. Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
nantucket-ma.gov
Complete Street Block: Orange Street at Back Street
This morning, the Sewer Department will be working at Orange Street and Back Street to find the cause of a sinkhole that has formed around a manhole in the intersection. Please, seek alternate routes.
