That Dam Shopping Trip highlights downtown QC businesses
That Dam Shopping Trip — a bi-state shopping tour of downtown Rock Island and Davenport small businesses — is back for 2022 and will be Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ten businesses, on both sides of the Mississippi River, will...
Group gives back to the community with drive-up turkey giveaway
Some area merchants and residents combined forces to give back to the community for the holidays. For the third year, free turkeys were given away in a drive-through event along 3rd St. and Fillmore St. in Davenport. Anyone could pull up curbside to get a free turkey. The group of friends and neighbors have given away an estimated 1,000+ turkeys over the course of three years.
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
WIU-QC gets $136,919 grant for science labs
Western Illinois University was recently awarded a $136,919 grant from Roy J. Carver Charitable Trust to equip and expand science laboratories on the Quad Cities campus, 3300 River Drive, Moline. “We have known for some time that there is an unmet demand in the Quad Cities area for affordable, high-quality,...
‘Empty the Shelters’ helps pets find homes for the holidays
BISSELL Pet Foundation will bring hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1-11. This effort has helped nearly 126,000 pets find loving homes, making Empty the Shelters the largest funded adoption event in the country, a news release says.
Illinois pension fund donates $5K to family of injured East Moline officer
The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA) will make a $5,000 donation to the family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind, who was severely injured on Oct. 24 during an encounter with a violent suspect. “William didn’t think twice about putting himself in harm’s way to protect his fellow...
REVIEW: ‘Cabaret’ a dark, beautiful, teachable moment
The greatest art can – but certainly doesn’t simply – uplift us, inspire us, comfort us, and reflect the best of ourselves. Great art must also force us to think, confront pain, suffering, evil, and the worst of ourselves. Two very different musical productions – both outstanding,...
QC families celebrate National Adoption Day
Peter Gierut and his husband are one of eight families who will adopt children in Scott County for National Adoption Day, observed on Nov. 19. During the ceremony, paperwork for 13 children will be finalized to officially make them a part of their forever families. “Throughout the year, we have...
Man stole copper from former Schnucks, police allege
Police allege suspect stole thousands in material, left thousands in damage. A 29-year-old suspect is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he stole thousands in copper and aluminum materials from the former Schnucks grocery store building. Taylor Bradford, address unknown, faces felony charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and first-degree...
Man stole guns, credit cards from storage unit, police allege
A 43-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he stole thousands of dollars of items from a storage unit earlier this year. Michael Dugan faces felony charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary, court records say. Davenport Police allege that, shortly after 11:30 a.m. Aug. 17, 2022, they...
McCombie expects cash-bail clarity from veto session
Republican from Savanna doesn't think there will be concrete changes to law. We’re back with Illinois State Rep. Tony McCombie, who is incoming House Minority Leader. “I do not want to see zero-cash bail,” she said. “I certainly think that takes away power for our judicial branch to be more helpful.”
Driver led chase, rammed trooper’s cruiser, police allege
A 27-year-old East Moline man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and a serious misdemeanor charge of operating while under the influence – first offense, court records say.
Crews battle 2 early-morning structure fires
Davenport Firefighters responded to two structure fires early Saturday, according to a news release. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., crews responded to the 1100 block of East 13th Street with five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of 16 personnel. A large, two-story residence had heavy fire coming from several windows at the front of the building. Crews made an aggressive attack and began a search process.
Parents seek help to find missing Muscatine man
The parents of Trevor Wixom ask for help to find their 21-year-old son, according to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network and Muscatine Police. He is 5’9” tall, 140 pounds, with blond hair. He has a scar on his chest from open-heart surgery and small scars from chest tube sites.
Luke Lachey the unsung hero of Hawkeyes’ win: ‘He didn’t flinch’
Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta was off to another hot start. He first had a 58-yard catch-and-run to set up an Iowa field goal in the first quarter. He followed that up with three more receptions, including a 24-yard catch on a fourth down at the Minnesota 12. But on that play, LaPorta was injured and had to leave the game.
8 straight: Late turnovers lead Hawkeyes past Minnesota to keep Floyd of Rosedale
Drew Stevens made a 21-yard field goal with 28 seconds left to lift Iowa over Minnesota for a 13-10 victory on Saturday, after the Hawkeyes forced two late turnovers to take control of the Big Ten West with their eighth straight win over the Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
