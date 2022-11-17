Sur La Table's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here & You Can Save Up to 60% Off Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday is nearly upon us, and thankfully this year, many of our favorite retailers are hosting month-long savings events. Sur La Table is one of those retailers, and right now, you can save big on cookware brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Demeyere, and Staub during Sur La Table’s early Black Friday sale .

You can definitely knock out your Christmas shopping during this massive sale, but don’t forget to treat yourself to something new, too! From Dutch ovens to stainless steel pots and pans, Sur La Table has everything you need to make entertaining this holiday season even more enjoyable (and affordable!).

Right now, you can pick up a Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven in one of the brand’s stunning enamel colors for over 40% off the original listing price. These super-deep Dutch ovens are ideal for baking bread, making soups, and tackling large roasts.

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven $200 Buy now

Sur La Table is also offering massive deals on All-Clad, including this set of three skillets from the celebrity chef-loved brand. For just under $120, you can grab an 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch PFOA-free nonstick pan, all of which are backed by a lifetime warranty.

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets $120 Buy now

Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? The bestselling Demeyere Essential5 Cookware set is on sale for over 50% off during the Sur La Table Black Friday event. For $600, you get two skillets, two saucepans, a sauté pan, and a stock pot, all with corresponding lids and all made in Demeyere’s 5-ply stainless steel.

Demeyere Essential5 Cookware Set of 10 $600 Buy now

You can start your All-Clad collection with two of the brand’s basics — a set of two 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick skillets. This set is just under 50% off right now.

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets Set of 2 $56 Buy now

Staub classics are on sale for Black Friday, too, including the seven-quart Staub Cocotte , which comes in a handful of fun colors. This cocotte is ideal for braising, roasting, soups and casseroles.

Staub Round Cocotte, 7 Qt. $300 Buy now

All-Clad’s brushed stainless cookware is on sale right now, too. You can pick up a 10-piece set from the D5 collection , which includes two skillets, two saucepans, and a sauté pan, and a stockpot, all made with All-Clad’s five-ply stainless steel construction.

All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel 10-Piece Set $800 Buy now

Pick something up for a loved one and grab something for yourself, too! ‘Tis the season to give big and spend less doing so.

