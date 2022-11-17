ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emery County, UT

Changes Coming to Emery County Tourism

During the Emery County Commission meeting on Nov. 1, Shannon Hiatt was approved to serve as the county’s interim travel and tourism director. He will receive additional compensation based upon the county policy “compensation of department heads managing two departments.”. Commissioner Kent Wilson also made additional recommended changes...
