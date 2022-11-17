Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
abcnews4.com
Teacher of N. Charleston elementary school on administrative leave after alleged comments
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A teacher at North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School is no longer in the classroom after allegedly making comments to a group of students leading to him or her being placed on administrative leave, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirmed to ABC News 4 on Monday.
“Community violence” led to fight involving several Colleton County High School students on Monday
News 2 has learned one 18-year-old student was arrested and two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice following the Monday morning incident at Colleton County High School. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement responded to an incident involving several students at Colleton County High School on Monday morning. A spokesperson […]
Dr. Dixon said he was approached about BCSD superintendent job prior to board’s 6-3 vote
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon, who was recently named interim superintendent of education in Berkeley County, said he was called about taking the position prior to the board’s abrupt and controversial vote to oust its current education leader. The 6-3 vote in favor of firing the district’s first Black superintendent, Deon Jackson, […]
Experts question legality of South Carolina school district firing superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Questions remain about the legality of the decision days after the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) School Board abruptly voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Media attorney Jay Bender said that it is possible the board broke transparency rules. Although personnel matters are discussed in […]
Washington Examiner
Moms for Liberty school board members fire superintendent after winning election: 'Expect to see more'
A group of conservative school board members who flipped control of a South Carolina school board wasted no time making changes to the school district's governance, including firing the superintendent. The new members of the Berkeley County school board in South Carolina, who were backed by the parent activist group...
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
live5news.com
Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon approve a new pilot program that would look to combat fake IDs and underage drinking on King Street. The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau would contribute $20,000 each for a six-month program with Intellicheck for all 31 late night establishments serving alcohol on King Street.
live5news.com
Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
counton2.com
Former Berkeley County School Board member speaks out about recent shakeup
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Berkeley County School Board member is speaking out about a recent controversial meeting that took place Tuesday night. Kristin Tanner, who represented District 9, said it wasn’t necessarily the things that happened during that meeting that caused the problem, it was the manner in which they happened.
live5news.com
Attorney: Decision to fire and hire Berkeley County superintendents done illegally
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A media law attorney, Jay Bender, is weighing in on the decision by the majority of the Berkeley County School board voting to have new leadership on Tuesday night, saying it was done illegally. Deon Jackson was fired after a 6-3 vote. Board members Yvonne...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Lowcountry at High Tide
The signs are there: our coastal cities are increasingly susceptible to flooding as the climate changes. Charleston, South Carolina, is no exception, and is one of the American cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Lowcountry at High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston, South Carolina (USC Press, 2010) is the first book to deal with the topographic evolution of Charleston, its history of flooding from the seventeenth century to the present, and the efforts made to keep its populace high and dry, as well as safe and healthy.
Moms for Liberty and their impact on Lowcountry school boards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit advocating for parental rights could play a key role in decision making for the Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts. Moms for Liberty endorsed a majority of both counties’ newly elected school board members. So, who are the Moms for Liberty? “Moms for Liberty is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots […]
live5news.com
Classroom Champions: Elementary school teacher needs basic classroom supplies
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A fourth-grade Kenneth Gardner Elementary School teacher wants to continue to give her 26 Title 1 students the best school year and something to be proud of. But teacher Crystal Salters says it can be tough when your classroom is missing some of the most basic...
1 arrested following deadly weekend shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a person dead Sunday evening, North Charleston Police say. Rigoberto Rojas-Santiago (26) is charged with murder, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime. NCPD officers responded to the shooting around 5:40 p.m. at […]
live5news.com
Community, activists react to Berkeley County School Board’s critical race theory decision
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The new Berkeley County School Board made several controversial decisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, including a vote to ban critical race theory in district schools. The board voted 6-2 to ban the teaching of CRT. “I believe it’s important that children know their history,...
WJCL
SLED: South Carolina's murder rate is increasing at an 'alarming rate'
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has released its 2021 crime report. The report shows an "alarming increase" in murders in the Palmetto State. In 2021, the rate of murders increased by 0.89%, while weapons law violations were up by 4.2%. The data collected shows...
live5news.com
Charleston to consider agreement with Dominion Energy to convert nearly 7K streetlights to LED
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider an agreement with Dominion Energy that will convert nearly 7,000 street lights to LED. City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said the conversion will come at no cost to the city, and the lights that will be replaced are the cobra headlights. Those are the ones attached to the side of telephone poles and lean into the streets off the peninsula.
live5news.com
N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22 Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
counton2.com
CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson gas station
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
