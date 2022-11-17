ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

“Community violence” led to fight involving several Colleton County High School students on Monday

News 2 has learned one 18-year-old student was arrested and two juveniles were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice following the Monday morning incident at Colleton County High School. — COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement responded to an incident involving several students at Colleton County High School on Monday morning. A spokesperson […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dr. Dixon said he was approached about BCSD superintendent job prior to board’s 6-3 vote

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon, who was recently named interim superintendent of education in Berkeley County, said he was called about taking the position prior to the board’s abrupt and controversial vote to oust its current education leader. The 6-3 vote in favor of firing the district’s first Black superintendent, Deon Jackson, […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Experts question legality of South Carolina school district firing superintendent

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Questions remain about the legality of the decision days after the Berkeley County School District (BCSD) School Board abruptly voted to fire Superintendent Deon Jackson and attorney Dr. Tiffany Richardson. Media attorney Jay Bender said that it is possible the board broke transparency rules. Although personnel matters are discussed in […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston expected to roll out pilot program to crack down on underage drinking, fake IDs on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council could soon approve a new pilot program that would look to combat fake IDs and underage drinking on King Street. The city and Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau would contribute $20,000 each for a six-month program with Intellicheck for all 31 late night establishments serving alcohol on King Street.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County Coroner identifies victim of double shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a homicide victim whose body was found in a home in Goose Creek Friday night. Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Tamara Glover. Deputies responded to a home in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Former Berkeley County School Board member speaks out about recent shakeup

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Berkeley County School Board member is speaking out about a recent controversial meeting that took place Tuesday night. Kristin Tanner, who represented District 9, said it wasn’t necessarily the things that happened during that meeting that caused the problem, it was the manner in which they happened.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Lowcountry at High Tide

The signs are there: our coastal cities are increasingly susceptible to flooding as the climate changes. Charleston, South Carolina, is no exception, and is one of the American cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Lowcountry at High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston, South Carolina (USC Press, 2010) is the first book to deal with the topographic evolution of Charleston, its history of flooding from the seventeenth century to the present, and the efforts made to keep its populace high and dry, as well as safe and healthy.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Moms for Liberty and their impact on Lowcountry school boards

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A nonprofit advocating for parental rights could play a key role in decision making for the Charleston and Berkeley County School Districts. Moms for Liberty endorsed a majority of both counties’ newly elected school board members. So, who are the Moms for Liberty? “Moms for Liberty is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston to consider agreement with Dominion Energy to convert nearly 7K streetlights to LED

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council will consider an agreement with Dominion Energy that will convert nearly 7,000 street lights to LED. City of Charleston Parks Director Jason Kronsberg said the conversion will come at no cost to the city, and the lights that will be replaced are the cobra headlights. Those are the ones attached to the side of telephone poles and lean into the streets off the peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston firefighters responding to incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department is on the scene of an incident Sunday night. Crews responded to West Montague Avenue at Fargo Street. The department has not yet said the nature of the incident. Witnesses say they saw five fire trucks in the area. This...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Free Thanksgiving dinners scheduled across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Local groups around the Lowcountry are serving Thanksgiving meals for the community throughout the week. *This list may be updated. If you know of another meal giveaway in the area, please let us know! Tuesday, November 22  Local realtors will gather to prepare Thanksgiving meals for the homeless and less fortunate in North […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating armed robbery at Ladson gas station

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station. According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

