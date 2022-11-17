WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Nicole Kidman’s latest role has her heading to the office. The “Big Little Lies” star appears in the spring 2023 campaign for Balenciaga alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean actress and model Han So-hee and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock. Dressed in business attire, they portray executives in moods veering from boredom to stress.

10 MINUTES AGO