Read full article on original website
Related
Nicole Kidman’s Balenciaga Role, Jenna Ortega Goes Dark for The Face
WOMEN ON THE VERGE: Nicole Kidman’s latest role has her heading to the office. The “Big Little Lies” star appears in the spring 2023 campaign for Balenciaga alongside French actress Isabelle Huppert, South Korean actress and model Han So-hee and models Bella Hadid and Khadim Sock. Dressed in business attire, they portray executives in moods veering from boredom to stress.
A Versace Retrospective, Australian Fashion Laureates Winners
ICONS ONLY: Twenty-five years after his death, Gianni Versace is the subject of an upcoming retrospective at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands that bills itself as the largest exhibition of the Italian fashion designer’s work. The exhibition features women’s and men’s outfits, accessories, fabrics, drawings, interior designs and...
Comments / 0