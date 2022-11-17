Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before

Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Suspect robs Colonial Heights Hot Spot Electronics with a gun
The man walked into Hot Spot Electronics in Colonial Heights and began pointing a gun at an employee while demanding money from the cash register.
“He loved cars”: Family to honor Henrico murder victim with ride out
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County man who was shot and killed at a motel are hoping whoever knows about his murder will speak up. 38-year-old Ronnie Sneed was shot to death on Williamsburg Road early Tuesday morning. Family members said he was found dead near a stairwell outside of […]
Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After enhancing campus security for Saturday’s memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats. At around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the department released a statement saying that “communications...
Man found dead in apartment courtyard in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. Police say the shooting happened on Calhoun Street in Gilpin Court just after 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex dead from a gunshot...
Woman arrested after being found in Wendy’s parking lot with stolen vehicle
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman has been charged here in the east after she was found in possession of a stolen vehicle on November 16th. Roanoke Rapids Police say they received a hit off of the FLOCK Camera system that a stolen vehicle from Florida had been driven into Roanoke Rapids.
Richmond Police investigate deadly shooting in Gilpin Court
Richmond Police responded to a deadly shooting Sunday night at Gilpin Court.
‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
Richmond 16-year-old found shot, killed in Hopewell, homicide investigation underway
A homicide investigation is underway in Hopewell after officers found an unidentified male dead on Poplar Street.
Woman caught with a handgun in her carry-on at Richmond airport, 19th of the year
The woman's bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. Airport police were called, who then confiscated the gun and cited the woman for a weapons violation.
Male Identified In Northeast Fatal Hit and Run
On November 20,2022 Two men got into an argument outside a bar and steak shop near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.This started about 2:15 AM. One of the males got into his vehicle and intentionally drove over the other male killing him. The driver and car left the scene and did not return.
Hopewell police investigate early morning shooting
Hopewell police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday morning near the city's waterfront.
Police find man dead in Hopewell neighborhood after shots fired call
An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a neighborhood in Hopewell Sunday afternoon, according to police.
Why Richmond restaurant Saison is shutting down
Saison restaurant and its neighboring Saison Market will cease operations next month at 23 W. Marshall St. and 323 N. Adams St.
Candelight vigil to be held for mom, three children shot to death inside home
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Loved ones plan to gather in honor of the mom and three children killed in a quadruple shooting in Chesterfield. Police say Joanna Cottle contacted them about a suspicious person outside her home early Friday morning. While she was on the phone, they heard gunshots and...
UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious wounding
UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen vehicle of interest in the malicious wounding that took place in the 1500 block of Florida Avenue. UPDATE: Lynchburg police release new details in malicious …. UPDATE 11/18 8:28: The Lynchburg Police Department says they located the stolen...
Police: Man found shot to death in apartment building courtyard
Officers were called to the 300 block of Calhoun Street for the report of a shooting at 8:35 p.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.
Henrico County: State Police investigating report that man jumped from bridge
Virginia State Police was dispatched to the Varina Enon Bridge in Henrico County for reports of a male who had jumped from the bridge. After water rescue efforts were made, Ricky Olando Washington, 59, from Richmond, was discovered deceased beneath the bridge. If there were any witnesses to this incident...
