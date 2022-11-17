ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marketplace.org

A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches

On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Pasadena: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Pasadena, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Pasadena California. Located in Los Angeles County, Pasadena is a city that offers a mix of attractions and outdoor activities. It’s also home to a number of world-class museums. Among the most popular tourist attractions in Pasadena are Old Town and the Rose Bowl Stadium.
PASADENA, CA
easyreadernews.com

Peninsula December 2022 Calendar of Events

Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s 39th annual Holiday Festival opened Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 4 in a 30,000-square-foot white tent located on the hospital’s campus. (Closed to the public on Dec. 2 for a gala.) Enjoy 32 custom-decorated Christmas trees, shopping, entertainment, sweet treats and more. Admission is $5. Free for children ages 5 and under. Proceeds benefit the Lundquist Lurie Cardiovascular Institute. On Dec. 3, the Torrance Fire and Police Departments will be collecting unwrapped new toys for the Toys for Tots Drive. Anyone who brings a new toy valued at $5 or more will receive free admission. Festival hours vary. Information: torrancememorialfoundation.org/holiday-festival.
TORRANCE, CA
vinepair.com

An Ode to Old Tony’s, and the Finest Mai Tai Glass Ever Made

This article is a part of our Matters of Taste series, essays from our favorite writers on the artifacts and abstractions they hold most dear in their drinking lives. As I write this, I’m sipping a vodka-soda from the finest lowball glass I have ever owned, which may be among the finest ever made. Given these superlatives, you’ll be surprised to learn that it’s also a souvenir glass, obtained “free” with the purchase of the trademark drink served in it. Lest you think such an item unrefined, consider that it’s perfectly proportioned, with nice, thick glass — just a bit wider at the top, with a solid base that assures it won’t knock over easily. Painted along the sides are palm trees and a gazebo-like building on stilts, ocean surf rolling below.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4

So long and thanks for the memories, laughs and the bagels  By Ben Marcus Special to The Malibu Times  The quiet coastal community of Malibu was rocked on the morning of Nov. 16, as the harsh Devil Winds swirled with the news that Malibu Kitchen would be closing its doors for good on Dec. 4. […] The post After 22 Years, Malibu Kitchen to close its doors Dec. 4  appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Fullerton: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fullerton, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fullerton California. Located in Orange County, Fullerton is a place full of fun and adventure. It has a lot of things to do, and is becoming a popular tourist destination. It has a diverse population, a bootleg-style brewery, and fun escape rooms. The Museum...
FULLERTON, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
county17.com

Foot found in Yellowstone thermal pool belonged to California man

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Federal investigators have determined that a human foot found in a Yellowstone hot spring earlier this year belonged to a California man, and have announced that the investigation is now closed. According to the National Park Service, the human foot found in Abyss Pool, located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy