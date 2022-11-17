Read full article on original website
Arrests made by KDPS in weekend burglary investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police have arrested four suspects over the weekend during a burglary investigation. It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 as officers responded to reports of a breaking and entering at a business in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street.
Portage Holiday Market returns to Zhang Senior Center Saturday, December 3
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Holiday Market is set to take place on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portage Zhang Senior Center located at 203 East Centre Avenue. Organizers say the event will feature many local vendors selling gifts, art, stocking...
