Firearms Hunters Took Fewer Deer in 2022
(KNSI) – Minnesota deer hunters shot fewer animals this year during the firearms season. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says 149,263 deer were harvested between November 4th and the 20th. That’s 873 fewer than in 2021 and 10,499 fewer than in 2020. The number of deer hunters in the state has also declined recently. For the first time in the last decade, fewer than 350,000 hunters bought a tag during the 2022 hunting season.
SCSU Reopening Improved Food Pantry
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud State University Huskies Food Pantry is back. The grand reopening celebration is scheduled for Monday, November 28th, at 10:30 a.m. in the main lounge of Case-Hill Hall. The Huskies Food Pantry has been remodeled, adding two refrigerators and two freezers thanks to a partnership with Hope for the Community. Over the summer, the two sides formed a nonprofit to support the food pantry. Officials say for the first time, fresh and frozen food will be offered.
St. Cloud Mayor to Present Enterprise Budget Monday Night
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s residents will find out if they’ll pay more for their water bill and trash when the mayor presents his proposed enterprise budget on Monday. Mayor Dave Kleis says the enterprise budget covers things not paid for by property taxes. “These are user fees. Such as those for the use of the Municipal Athletic Complex, the River’s Edge Convention Center, our parking system or utilities, whether that be wastewater, water treatment, street light, garbage or recycling. These are fees and not property tax support.”
Public Hearing Monday Night on Zoning Requirements for Stores Selling THC and CBD Products in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — St. Cloud is holding a public hearing during Monday night’s city council meeting on the Planning Commission’s zoning recommendations for how far businesses selling CBD and THC products will need to be from schools, parks, houses of worship and other similar businesses. The commission recommends...
With New Minnesota Legislature Elected, Groups Pushing Priorities
(KNSI) — Funding bills collapsed at the end of the last legislative session leaving many organizations empty handed. Now with the Democrats in charge, those groups are hoping lawmakers can come to a consensus and get money to where it is needed most. Take Action Minnesota says no matter...
St. Cloud Metro Bus Releases Holiday 2022 Schedule
(KNSI) — St. Cloud Metro Bus has released its schedule for the upcoming holidays. Dial a Ride, ConneX, and fixed route buses will not operate on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. Black Friday will return to regular weekday service. The buses will run on their standard Saturday service for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Thursday Garbage and Blue Recycling in St. Cloud Won’t be Picked Up This Week
(KNSI) — The City of St. Cloud Thursday garbage and blue route recycling collection will not be picked up this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday garbage and blue recycle routes will instead be picked up on Monday, November 28th. Garbage and blue route recycling pickup for the...
Survey Says Minnesota has the Best Credit Scores in the Country
(KNSI) — Personal finance website Wallethub says Minnesotans have the highest credit scores in the country. With an average score of 724, we rank well above the national average score of 695 based on the average credit scores of residents in each of the 50 states as of October 2022, based on TransUnion data.
St. Cloud Zonta Club Raising Awareness About Violence Towards Women
(KNSI) – Zonta Club of St. Cloud will participate in Orange The World to raise awareness about violence against women. The 16 days of advocacy start November 25th and go through December 10th. During the 16 Days, District 7 Clubs in Austin, Mankato, Minneapolis and St. Cloud are giving away orange light bulbs to members, area businesses, non-profits and residents to bring awareness of Zonta International’s mission to end violence against women.
CSB/SJU Mourns Loss of Father Rene McGraw
(KNSI) – A long-time teacher and priest for the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University passed away Sunday. Father Rene McGraw died in the retirement center at Saint John’s Abbey at 87. School officials say McGraw was a dedicated teacher, advisor and mentor for nearly 60 years.
