(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s residents will find out if they’ll pay more for their water bill and trash when the mayor presents his proposed enterprise budget on Monday. Mayor Dave Kleis says the enterprise budget covers things not paid for by property taxes. “These are user fees. Such as those for the use of the Municipal Athletic Complex, the River’s Edge Convention Center, our parking system or utilities, whether that be wastewater, water treatment, street light, garbage or recycling. These are fees and not property tax support.”

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO