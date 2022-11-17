Read full article on original website
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Long Road Distillers serves elevated bar food, spirits
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Long Road Distillers has become one of the beach community’s favorite spots because of its classic entrées and cocktails since opening in July 2019. Owners Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor operate the business, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. This is second location for Long Road Distillers. The first is about 40 minutes away in Grand Rapids.
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
Gilda’s LaughFest returning in 2023 with shows in Grand Rapids, Lowell and at Gun Lake Casino
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest returns in March to Grand Rapids as well as Lowell and Wayland to once again celebrate “laughter for the health of it,” officials announced Monday, Nov. 21. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun Lake Casino, now in its 13th...
West Michigan teen introduces new ‘incredible fusion of coffee and chocolate’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - West Michigan teen Frankie Volkema is launching a new three-ingredient coffee with to support youth coffee farmers globally. The 16-year-old is partnering with her dad, Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee and Schuil Coffee in Grand Rapids, on the new venture. Joven Coffee, founded by Frankie...
This Grand Rapids suburb competes for the Clark Griswold trophy. Here’s how you take part.
KENTWOOD, MI – Do you have a holiday light display that would put Clark Griswold to shame? If so, the city of Kentwood has a contest right up your alley. The city is hosting its second annual Holiday Light Display contest, giving community members a chance to show off their own versions of a winter wonderland.
kzookids.com
The Best Kalamazoo Christmas Lights: BIG list of Displays that Sparkle & Shine in SWMI
Experience Holiday Magic with Christmas Lights and Displays in Southwest Michigan. There is something captivating about Christmas lights: thousands of little lightbulbs gather together to wrap a tree, spin around a banister or encircle a wreath. Whether pure white or a rainbow of colors, their little twinkles can light up...
60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade brightens snow-filled downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Downtown Kalamazoo was alive with laughter and cheer during the 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 despite an ongoing winter storm. The parade was noticeably smaller as the low temperatures and high winds prevented bands and balloons from participating. Participants traveled on West Lovell Street, South Park Street, Michigan Avenue and South Pitcher Street for the route starting at 11 a.m.
Not One But THREE New Taco John’s Set to Open in West Michigan Next Month
Back in February we told you that Grand Rapids would be getting a new place to celebrate Taco Tuesday - well we know when and where three new Taco John's will open in the area!. Taco John's Opening First Michigan Locations in Grand Rapids. Meritage Hospitality Group has signed a...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
mibiz.com
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
Grand Rapids Community College offers president post to Utah college administrator
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Community College has named its next president. The GRCC Board of Education is offering Charles Lepper, a Utah college leader, a contract to become GRCC’s 11th president, the college announced in a news release Monday, Nov. 21. Lepper is currently the vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Salt Lake Community College.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Modern home on Lake Michigan has multiple decks
A two-story mid-century modern-style house with a view of Lake Michigan is next level. And the five-bedroom, three-bathroom 4,384-square-foot home is on the market. The house, built in 1992, rests at the end of a long private driveway through a wooded 8-acre lot at 7188 Blue Star Highway near Interstate 196 and Hagar Shore Road in Coloma. Coloma is about 11 miles north and east of Benton Harbor and about 17 miles south and east of South Haven. It's also a couple of hours from Chicago.
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
DeVos Children’s Hospital looks to add beds because of RSV surge
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A surge in a child respiratory illness has DeVos Children’s Hospital looking to add temporary beds to handle the influx of young patients. Corewell Health on Monday, Nov. 21, said it had filed an emergency certificate of need with the state to add 48 beds to DeVos Children’s Hospital.
10-story apartment building, food hall approved for downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A 10-story building with 432 market-rate apartments, a food hall, brewery or distillery, and an additional retail building could be coming to Division Avenue just south of Wealthy Street. The project, approved by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission Nov. 10, is being led by Jon...
Senior housing community in Ottawa County completes $32 million expansion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Waterford Place, a senior housing community in Jenison, has completed a $32 million expansion that includes a four-story, 62-unit apartment building and 20 villas each containing two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms and a two-stall garage. The completion of this third phase of Waterford Place, The Glens South, was...
