ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 1

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Long Road Distillers serves elevated bar food, spirits

GRAND HAVEN, MI - Long Road Distillers has become one of the beach community’s favorite spots because of its classic entrées and cocktails since opening in July 2019. Owners Kyle Van Strien and Jon O’Connor operate the business, located at 18 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. This is second location for Long Road Distillers. The first is about 40 minutes away in Grand Rapids.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
MLive

60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade brightens snow-filled downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Downtown Kalamazoo was alive with laughter and cheer during the 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 despite an ongoing winter storm. The parade was noticeably smaller as the low temperatures and high winds prevented bands and balloons from participating. Participants traveled on West Lovell Street, South Park Street, Michigan Avenue and South Pitcher Street for the route starting at 11 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids Community College offers president post to Utah college administrator

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Community College has named its next president. The GRCC Board of Education is offering Charles Lepper, a Utah college leader, a contract to become GRCC’s 11th president, the college announced in a news release Monday, Nov. 21. Lepper is currently the vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Salt Lake Community College.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Modern home on Lake Michigan has multiple decks

A two-story mid-century modern-style house with a view of Lake Michigan is next level. And the five-bedroom, three-bathroom 4,384-square-foot home is on the market. The house, built in 1992, rests at the end of a long private driveway through a wooded 8-acre lot at 7188 Blue Star Highway near Interstate 196 and Hagar Shore Road in Coloma. Coloma is about 11 miles north and east of Benton Harbor and about 17 miles south and east of South Haven. It's also a couple of hours from Chicago.
COLOMA, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy