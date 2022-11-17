ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REVEALED: Rory McIlroy's phone call to Cam Smith about LIV Golf after Open win

Cameron Smith has revealed how Rory McIlroy phoned him just days after he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, urging him to remain on the PGA Tour instead of jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, according to an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. Smith, 29, had...
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback

In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
Report: Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement

Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to caddie for Adam Scott. According to a report by Evin Priest of GolfDigest, the famous looper will be back on the fairways for the 42-year-old former Masters champion later this month and into 2023. Woods and Williams split...

