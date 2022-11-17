Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: Rory McIlroy's phone call to Cam Smith about LIV Golf after Open win
Cameron Smith has revealed how Rory McIlroy phoned him just days after he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, urging him to remain on the PGA Tour instead of jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, according to an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. Smith, 29, had...
golfmagic.com
Will Tiger Woods use a cart at Hero World Challenge? "This isn't fantasy golf"
In under two weeks from now, the golf world will be treated to yet another highly-anticipated return of Tiger Woods. Every time he steps foot back into competitive action, it catches the attention of thousands of golf fans who want to see him back at his best. His best may...
Golf Digest
Tom Watson undergoes left shoulder replacement surgery after go-kart accident
Tom Watson made his debut as an honorary starter at the Masters this past April, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in the beloved Augusta National tradition. Whether the 73-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer will be in shape to do it again in 2023 is unclear, however, after a recent post from him on Twitter.
GolfWRX
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
golfmagic.com
Report: Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement
Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams is coming out of retirement to caddie for Adam Scott. According to a report by Evin Priest of GolfDigest, the famous looper will be back on the fairways for the 42-year-old former Masters champion later this month and into 2023. Woods and Williams split...
golfmagic.com
Nick Faldo calls out Rickie Fowler again as he makes bold Tiger Woods prediction
Sir Nick Faldo has called on Rickie Fowler to ditch his famous orange outfits as he predicted Tiger Woods and son Charlie will win the 2022 PNC Championship despite not being confirmed in the field yet. Faldo recently joined ESPN's College Game Day. It's the same programme that Jordan Spieth...
GolfWRX
Nick Faldo makes bold Tiger call and aims cheeky dig at Rickie Fowler during ESPN appearance
Back in 2021, golf legend Nick Faldo took a shot at Rickie Fowler. After missing the cut of the 2021 Masters, Faldo said that Fowler now would have the time to “film another six commercials”. The 65-year-old, who recently retired from the broadcasting booth, apologized for the comments...
CME Group CEO 'exceptionally disappointed' with LPGA leadership heading into record payday
NAPLES, Fla. – The seeds of the CME Group Tour Championship began with a pro-am 15 years ago. In those early years, CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy received note after note from clients who so enjoyed their rounds of golf with LPGA players that they instantly became fans of the tour.
Golf.com
Tony Finau’s golf ball is different — and it goes for $170 on the secondary market
How much would you pay for a dozen golf balls? Depending on budget and needs, the number could range from the mid-$20s to $50. Tony Finau’s Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot retailed for $50 when it was released to the general public late last year — but it sold out in short order.
Daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shares difficult news
The daughter of tennis legend Nick Bollettieri shared some difficult news over the weekend. Angelique Anne Bollettieri, Nick’s daughter, shared on Facebook Saturday that Nick is likely living his final days. “Dad is close to transitioning to the next place but he is still here with us and hopes...
