USA vs. Wales Live Stream: How to Watch The World Cup Game Online for Free
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. The United States’ national team is about to play their first World Cup game in Qatar against Wales. It’s a crucial match for USMNT’s morale, as their second game will be against England on Friday, but it won’t be easy with Wales captain Gareth Bale (of LAFC) leading a formidable group. Of course, it’s also the U.S.’s first World Cup game since 2014, making the inagural match all the more exciting.
Cuban singer Pablo Milanes dies in Madrid at 79: agent
Acclaimed Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early Tuesday in Spain, where he had been hospitalized in recent days, his agent said. "It is with great pain and sadness that we inform you that the maestro Pablo Milanes died this morning, November 22, in Madrid," his agency said on the singer's official Facebook page.
