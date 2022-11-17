The New York Jets suffered one of the most painful losses in franchise history on Monday, falling 10-3 to the New England Patriots courtesy of a last-second punt return touchdown. It was an abysmal performance from the Jets’ offense, though, if you ask Zach Wilson, he might not agree with that sentiment. After shockingly deflecting blame over the lackluster performance away from himself after the Week 11 loss, some of Wilson’s teammates didn’t appear too thrilled. Sauce Gardner and John Franklin Myers were both seen liking some rather cryptic tweets, indicating they had issues with Wilson’s performance and subsequent comments.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO