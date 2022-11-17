Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
Tri-City Herald
Nathaniel Hackett Watch Begins at Broncos HQ
Try as he might, Nathaniel Hackett has failed to move the needle for the Denver Broncos. All of Hackett's horses and all of Hackett's men haven't put the Broncos back together again. A head coach hired because of his offensive expertise has presided over the NFL's worst scoring offense and...
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders
View the original article to see embedded media. After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings. Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Jaguars Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
After a 3-3 start to the season, the Baltimore Ravens have won four straight games and are tied for first in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens hit the road in Week 12, looking for their fifth straight win as they take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
Tri-City Herald
MMQB Week 11: Bills Dig Out, Raiders Finally Close
Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 11, plus more from our staff. How the...
Tri-City Herald
Veteran Running Back Set to Return for the Buccaneers
In a season that has been full of negative storylines, could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally be turning a bit of a corner?. But coming off of back-to-back victories for the first time since the season began, there's no denying that the Buccaneers have at least a little bit of momentum as they head to Cleveland to face the Browns next Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.
Tri-City Herald
The Patriot Way: Smoke, Mirrors and ... Playoffs?
While we were busy grousing about this or that - and there's been plenty fodder for frustration - the New England Patriots have quietly transformed into one of the most remarkable stories in the NFL this season. The Pats may not wind up in the playoffs come January. But they...
Tri-City Herald
Wilson’s struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback. And Zach Wilson is taking plenty of hits...
Tri-City Herald
‘We Couldn’t Have Done It Without Bills Mafia!’ Josh Allen on Beating Browns Live Game Log
A historic snowstorm that dumped six-plus feet of snow in western and northern New York from Friday through Saturday and crippled much of the infrastructure necessitated the move of Sunday's Buffalo Bills game against the Cleveland Browns. And how did the Bills secure the 31-23 win?. “Appreciate Bills Mafia for...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham out at least for short-term
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be out for at least this week after he suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee of the Falcons 27-24 win over the Bears on Sunday. Defensive end Ta’Quon Graham will also be out after...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Signing OBJ Would Make Us Even More Scary!’ Says Team Leader
Halloween has passed, but don't tell the Dallas Cowboys that. Their 40-3 win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings was "scary" as they took down a previously one-loss team, who was fresh off an insane overtime win versus the Buffalo Bills, in dominating fashion. Following their statement win over the Vikings,...
Tri-City Herald
Davante Adams Twists Knife in Patrick Surtain II After OT TD
In a game where the Las Vegas Raiders' marque stars like Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and Davante Adams produced when it really mattered, the Denver Broncos' go-to-guys disappeared. That's been the repetitive storyline of Denver's entire season, and one which is lurching inevitably towards the organization firing yet another head coach.
Tri-City Herald
Titans Pulling Away in AFC South
NASHVILLE – A weekend break allowed the Tennessee Titans to do more than just get away for a few days. It allowed them to break away a little more from the rest of the AFC South. Eleven weeks into the season, the Titans are one of three first-place teams...
Tri-City Herald
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List
It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Make Flurry of Moves Following Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived veteran wide receiver Mike Thomas on Monday following their win in Pittsburgh. They also released linebacker Tegray Scales from the practice squad. Isaiah Prince is getting closer to returning to action. They activated him from injured reserve. He's been on the injured list since...
Tri-City Herald
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Tri-City Herald
Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked on Sunday afternoon if he felt like he let the team’s defense down with his poor play against the Patriots. After all, New York scored a grand total of three points and registered just 103 yards of offense. Yet without hesitation, Wilson responded...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Deliver Giant Beatdown, Stun New York, 31-18
The Detroit Lions went into MetLife Stadium to play against a 7-2 football team that was playing at a high level under its new head coach, Brian Daboll. Detroit was seeking its first three-game winning streak in five years, plus its second consecutive road victory. Running back Jamaal Williams led...
Tri-City Herald
49ers vs. Cardinals Week 11 : Game Preview and Prediction
Another primetime game for the 49ers. This time it'll be on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals in Mexico City. Arizona has had the 49ers' number the last couple of years. For whatever reason it is, the Cardinals always put their best effort against the 49ers. Whether it has been with Kyler Murray or Colt McCoy, Arizona knows how to hand a stinging loss to the 49ers.
Tri-City Herald
Black’s 26 points carry No. 9 Arkansas past Louisville 80-54
Anthony Black dominated from inside and outside to finish with 26 points for No. 9 Arkansas, which overwhelmed Louisville in the second half for an 80-54 victory Monday in the first round of the Maui Invitational. Black, a freshman guard who topped the No. 2 recruiting class in the country,...
Comments / 0