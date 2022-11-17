Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Lions’ Grades: Dan Campbell Outcoached Brian Daboll
In what was the best performance of the Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions won their third straight game. The latest in the streak came over the New York Giants, a 31-18 triumph that featured dominant performances on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions will try to carry...
NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance
The Arizona Cardinals came into their Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers desperately needing a victory. Pregame injury reports already put Arizona at a significant disadvantage in the game, with star quarterback Kyler Murray being ruled out. With their backs against the wall, the Cardinals laid a complete egg in the matchup Read more... The post NFL world blasts Cardinals after brutal MNF performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Ta’Quon Graham out at least for short-term
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will be out for at least this week after he suffered damage to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee of the Falcons 27-24 win over the Bears on Sunday. Defensive end Ta’Quon Graham will also be out after...
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and...
Tri-City Herald
New York Giants Week 12 Injury Report: It’s a Long One
View the original article to see embedded media. As expected/feared, the New York Giants have quite a lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 12 game at Dallas, and there's a lot to be concerned with if you're general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Bian Daboll. The Giants conducted...
Tri-City Herald
‘The Motivator’: QB Taylor Heinicke Gets Starting Support from Commanders Teammates
The Washington Commanders did what good teams should do against lowly opposition: get an early lead and keep their foot on the gas. On Sunday at NRG Stadium, the Commanders raced out to a 20-0 lead at halftime and never looked back to run out a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans. ... with Taylor Heinicke taking centerstage.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving: Odds Have a Heavy Favorite
FRISCO - As the Dallas Cowboys readied to go to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, the oddsmakers made "America's Team'' a two-point favorite. Even after the failure at Green Bay. On the road. Against a winning foe. And the Cowboys won 40-3. Did the oddsmakers know something? Do they...
Tri-City Herald
Veteran Running Back Set to Return for the Buccaneers
In a season that has been full of negative storylines, could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally be turning a bit of a corner?. But coming off of back-to-back victories for the first time since the season began, there's no denying that the Buccaneers have at least a little bit of momentum as they head to Cleveland to face the Browns next Sunday at 1:00 pm ET.
Comments / 0