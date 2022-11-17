Tomorrow's birthdays

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Brenda Vaccaro is 83. Actor Linda Evans (“Dynasty”) is 80. Actor Susan Sullivan is 80. Country singer Jacky Ward is 76. Actor Jameson Parker (“Simon and Simon”) is 75. Actor-singer Andrea Marcovicci (ahn-DRAY’-ah mar-koh-VEE’-chee) is 74. Singer Graham Parker is 72. Actor Delroy Lindo (“The Good Fight”) is 70. Comedian Kevin Nealon is 69. Actor Oscar Nunez (“The Office”) is 64. Actor Elizabeth Perkins is 62. Singer Kim Wilde is 62. Actor Tim Guinee (GIH’-nee) (“Elementary”) is 60. Guitarist Kirk Hammett of Metallica is 60. Singer Tim DeLaughter (dee-LAW’-ter) of Polyphonic Spree (and Tripping Daisy) is 57. Actor Romany (ROM’-ah-nee) Malco (“A Million Little Things,” “Weeds”) is 54. Actor Owen Wilson is 54. Actor Dan Bakkedahl (BAK’-eh-dahl) (“Life in Pieces,” ″The Mindy Project”) is 54. Singer-Broadway composer Duncan Sheik (SHEEK) is 53. Actor Mike Epps is 52. Actor Peta (PEE’-tah) Wilson (“La Femme Nikita”) is 52. Actor Chloe Sevigny (SEV’-en-ee) (“Big Love,” ″Boys Don’t Cry”) is 48. Actor Steven Pasquale (“The Good Wife”) is 46. Keyboardist Alberto Bof of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 45. Rapper Fabolous is 45. Actor-director Nate Parker (“Birth of a Nation”) is 43. Rapper Mike Jones is 42. Actor Mekia (meh-KEE’-ah) Cox (“Secrets and Lies”) is 41. Actor-comedian Nasim Pedrad (nah-SEEM’ ped-RAHD’) (“Scream Queens,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 41. Actor Christina Vidal (TV’s “Grand Hotel”) is 41. Singer TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 38. “Project Runway” winner and designer Christian Soriano is 37. Actor Nathan Kress (“iCarly”) is 30.

