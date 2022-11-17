PM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Oscar Wells Gabriel II - Associated Press
ROBERT CLARY, LAST OF THE ‘HOGAN’S HEROES’ STARS, DIES AT 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Robert Clary, who played a prisoner of war in the TV sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. Clary sported a beret in his role as the feisty Corporal Louis LeBeau in “Hogan’s Heroes,” which aired from 1965 to 1971. The sitcom was about a band of Allied soldiers in a World War II POW camp run by clownish German Nazis. Clary was the last surviving original star of the comedy that included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon. Clary was a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust that claimed the lives of many members of his large Jewish family. Clary was 96 when he died of natural causes.

MAN CHARGED WITH ARRANGING RAPPER YOUNG DOLPH’S KILLING

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A man charged with arranging the killing of Young Dolph has pleaded has not guilty, one year after the rapper and record label owner was ambushed and shot to death while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Hernandez Govan made a brief appearance in a Memphis courtroom on Thursday. He was arrested last week after he was indicted on charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Govan is the third man charged in the Nov. 17, 2021 slaying of the 36-year-old Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. Prosecutors have said they can’t discuss a suspected motive. Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200

DOCTOR GIVES UPDATE ON JAY LENO'S BURNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s a medical update on former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno, who was burned in a gasoline fire over the weekend. The doctor who is caring for him says the comedian has had surgery for burns suffered while working on one of his cars. And Peter H. Grossman says Leno needs at least another surgical procedure for burns on his face, hands and chest. Grossman quotes a plastic surgeon as saying Leno has second-degree burns — but there's concern they could become third-degree burns. When Leno sent a statement to The Associated Press, he said he expected to be down for only a couple of weeks. But Dr. Grossman says he's already told the comedian his recovery will take longer than that.

JAY LENO STILL THE COMEDIAN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As a comedian, you'd figure Jay Leno knows laughter can be the best medicine. And he's been doing his best to help others cope, even as he's being treated for serious burns suffered in a gasoline fire. The doctor who is treating him says the former “Tonight Show” host has been up and walking about, telling jokes, messing with the hospital staff — and giving kids cookies.

LATE NIGHT HOSTS ROAST TRUMP PRESIDENTIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

UNDATED (AP) — If you thought the conservative media went hard on Donald Trump when he made his announcement to run for president again, imagine what the late night comedians had to say. In some ways, though, the New York Post might have been hardest on Trump. It announced his speech in a banner at the bottom of the front page that read, “Florida man makes announcement.”

On the late night shows, Jimmy Kimmel hit Trump for using a song from "Les Miserables" as he entered. The ABC host said that made sense because the musical's about “a criminal with a hot daughter who gets away with it in the end.” Kimmel also mocked Trump's misstatement that he presided over had “decades, decades without war.” Kimmel said that was proof “even Donald Trump thinks his four years in office felt like decades.”

On CBS, Stephen Colbert said Trump's energy during the speech energy was so low, the crowd could have chanted, ”Wake him up!" And on NBC's late show, Seth Meyers said the announcement couldn't be taken seriously — because Trump didn't even bother to leave his own homs to make it.

News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

"Hogan's Heroes" star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
AM Prep-Music

PUBLISHER APOLOGIZES FOR BOB DYLAN BOOK NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine paying $600 for an autographed “special edition” book — only to find out the “hand-signed” copies weren't individually signed. The publisher of Bob Dylan's new book “The Philosophy of Modern Song” is acknowledging that the signatures on the book don't contain Dylan's actual signature. In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, publisher Simon & Schuster apologized — saying the signatures are in “a penned replica form." The solution: a full and immediate refund....
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith's real name was Brandon Smith. Smith's brother Denzil announced his brother's passing on Smith's Instagram page.
AM Prep-Kickers

BIDEN PARDONS TURKEYS WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden loves chocolate chip ice cream. So when he had the chance to pardon two turkeys, the names chosen for them were Chocolate and Chip. The president welcomed the turkeys he spared at the White House yesterday. While the event focused on turkeys, Biden couldn't help but crow about the Democrats' better-than-expected success in the midterm elections. Mocking forecasts of Republican domination at the polls, Biden joked that "the only red wave this season's gonna be if...
AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: PARODY ACCOUNTS VEX THOSE HANDLING EMERGENCIES UNDATED (AP) — It's one thing if a Twitter name parodies a company, celebrity or politician with a fake tweet or silly message. But what if someone poses as a government agency responsible for handling important things like severe weather or wildfires? It's something that has crossed the minds of people in such positions. And those at the Washington State Department of Natural Resources are using a mixture of humor and whimsy to prove the point....
Today in History 11/21/22

Today is Monday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2022. There are 40 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History On Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. On this date ...
