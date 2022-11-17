ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senegal forward Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury

By AP
 4 days ago

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury, the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday.

Mané was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8.

Most of Senegal’s squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team’s first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday.

Senegal, the reigning African champion, had hoped that Mané could return but announced Thursday that it's not possible.

Senegal plays host Qatar four days after it faces the Netherlands. Its final game in Group A is against Ecuador on Nov. 29.

Mané was injured early in the Bayern game. The Bundesliga club said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Leader Telegram

Wales-US Summary

At Al Rayyan, QatarWales01—1United States10—1 First half_1, United States, Weah 1 (Pulisic), 36th minute. Second half_2, Wales, Bale 1, penalty kick, 82nd minute. Yellow cards_Dest, US, 11th; McKennie, US, 13th; Bale, Wal, 40th; Mephan, Wal, 45th+2; Ream, US, 51st; Acosta, US, 90th+9. Red cards_None. ...
Eau Claire, WI
