Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Move over, NYC - this New Jersey eatery was named one of the top 5 pizza places in AmericaEllen EastwoodJersey City, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness says disc UFO flew overheadRoger MarshWayne, NJ
Related
Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff
Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. In his three-page missive, Quavo expressed his sorrow over the passing of his beloved nephew Takeoff.
Chili’s Restaurant Tells Nick Cannon They Don’t Limit Kids Meals After It’s Revealed He’s Expecting His 12th Child
Nick Cannon and the Twitter account for Chili's restaurant had a hilarious exchange after it was revealed the Wild 'N Out creator is expecting his 12th child with Abby De La Rosa. On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Chili's account reacted to the news that Nick Cannon is expecting child No....
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram
50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Adidas Confirms Plans to Sell Kanye West’s Designs Without Yeezy Name, Will Save About $300 Million – Report
Adidas has reportedly confirmed plans to sell Kanye West's designs without the Yeezy name, a move that will reportedly save the company around $300 million. According to a CNN Business report published on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Adidas confirmed previous reports that despite terminating its longstanding business relationship with Kanye West back in October, the world-famous sports apparel brand will resume the sale of sneakers and clothing previously designed by the Chicago rapper-producer. Although Adidas fully intends to remove the Yeezy name and associated branding from their products, the financial benefits of Ye's designs, which they own, are too great to put to discontinue altogether.
Future Responds to Wack 100 Claiming He Ran Down on Pluto in an Airport
Future has responded to Wack 100's wild story about running down on Hendrix for an unpaid debt at the airport. On Monday (Nov. 14), Future's artist Doe Boy addressed the viral moment created over the weekend by Wack 100 claiming he once pressed Pluto at Los Angeles International Airport. In the video clip, Doe Boy laughed at Wack's story, while questioning the details. In particular, Wack not being able to name Future's famous ex-girlfriend Ciara. Future weighed in on Doe's retelling of Wack's story in the comment section of an Instagram blog, simply posting six crying laughing emojis.
Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans
Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
Kanye West Resurfaces in New Paparazzi Interview, Claims His Mom Donda Was Sacrificed
Kanye West refuses to be silenced. The controversial hip-hop star recently resurfaced in a new interview with the paparazzi discussing conspiracy theories about his mother Donda's death. On Friday (Nov. 11), TheShadeRoom shared an exclusive video of Ye recently speaking with photogs. The rapper did most of the talking. "They...
Dave Chappelle Jokes About Kanye West on Saturday Night Live – Watch
Dave Chappelle delivered a hilarious monologue on Saturday Night Live that included jokes about Kanye West's anti-Semitic rhetoric that has gotten him in a lot of trouble in the past few weeks. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Dave Chappelle returned to host Saturday Night Live and during his monologue, he addressed...
21 Savage Says He Would Smoke Kodak Black in Verzuz, Yak Responds
21 Savage is doubling down on his assertion that he could beat every member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz. In particular, the Atlanta rapper says he would smoke Kodak Black, causing Yak to respond. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), 21 Savage sat down with Kai Cenat for...
Kid Cudi Responds to Backlash for Deleting SoundCloud Song That Fan Liked
Kid Cudi is responding to backlash he received for deleting the song "Love." from SoundCloud after a fan stated they liked the free version better than the DSP edition. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Kid Cudi briefly vented on Twitter about being called out for the move. "Anybody switchin up and...
Bandman Kevo Gets ‘White Lives Matter’ Tattoo on His Leg
Bandman Kevo is raising eyebrows with his new tattoos, which include one that reads "White Lives Matter." On Monday (Nov. 6), tattoo and recording artist Phor shared video of Bandman Kevo getting a detailed leg sleeve full of portraits. The faces include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos. Among the faces are the company logos of Tesla, Amazon, Facebook and Kobe Bryant. There is also an ill-formed MAGA hat. On Kevo's ankle are the words "White Lives Matter." According to the caption of the IG Story video, the tattoo session took over 15 hours.
Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet
Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
Drake and 21 Savage Tease Tour in Support of Her Loss Album
Drake and 21 Savage have teased a tour for their just-released collaborative album Her Loss. On Monday (Nov. 7), rumors of Drake and 21 Savage going on tour started surfacing on social media. The buzz is most likely from Drizzy teasing a tour with 21 on his SiriusXM Sound 42 radio program Table for One last Friday (Nov. 4). While discussing their favorite tracks on Her Loss, Drake said he couldn't wait to perform the songs on tour.
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Post Malone Gets Called a Bitch While Meeting With Fans – Watch
Post Malone loves his fans, but one person recently did something to Posty that stunned the hell out of the rap-crooner. Posty got called a bitch while meeting with fans, and his reaction was caught on camera. On Saturday (Nov. 5), pop culture channel @PopCrave posted a video on their...
Beyonce’s Third Renaissance Act Is a Jay-Z Collaboration – Report
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly dropping another collab project as the third act of her Renaissance album. News of the joint project was reported on Thursday night (Nov. 17), by New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan who shared the information via Twitter, as turmoil continues to surround the transitioning social media app.
Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Abby De La Rosa
It's official. Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child. According to a Page Six article, published on Thursday (Nov. 10), Abby De La Rosa, who is already a mother to Nick Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, hopped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) and shared a funny meme about her relationship with the entertainer. Nick Cannon caught wind of her post and confirmed he's expecting his third child with the model.
XXL Mag
23K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0