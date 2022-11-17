Adidas has reportedly confirmed plans to sell Kanye West's designs without the Yeezy name, a move that will reportedly save the company around $300 million. According to a CNN Business report published on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Adidas confirmed previous reports that despite terminating its longstanding business relationship with Kanye West back in October, the world-famous sports apparel brand will resume the sale of sneakers and clothing previously designed by the Chicago rapper-producer. Although Adidas fully intends to remove the Yeezy name and associated branding from their products, the financial benefits of Ye's designs, which they own, are too great to put to discontinue altogether.

12 DAYS AGO