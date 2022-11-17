ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XXL Mag

Quavo Reacts to Death of Takeoff

Quavo is breaking his silence after witnessing the shooting death of his nephew and bandmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page about the death of Takeoff, who was shot and killed following an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. In his three-page missive, Quavo expressed his sorrow over the passing of his beloved nephew Takeoff.
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
XXL Mag

Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery

Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
XXL Mag

50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram

50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
XXL Mag

Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance

Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
XXL Mag

Adidas Confirms Plans to Sell Kanye West’s Designs Without Yeezy Name, Will Save About $300 Million – Report

Adidas has reportedly confirmed plans to sell Kanye West's designs without the Yeezy name, a move that will reportedly save the company around $300 million. According to a CNN Business report published on Wednesday (Nov. 9), Adidas confirmed previous reports that despite terminating its longstanding business relationship with Kanye West back in October, the world-famous sports apparel brand will resume the sale of sneakers and clothing previously designed by the Chicago rapper-producer. Although Adidas fully intends to remove the Yeezy name and associated branding from their products, the financial benefits of Ye's designs, which they own, are too great to put to discontinue altogether.
XXL Mag

Future Responds to Wack 100 Claiming He Ran Down on Pluto in an Airport

Future has responded to Wack 100's wild story about running down on Hendrix for an unpaid debt at the airport. On Monday (Nov. 14), Future's artist Doe Boy addressed the viral moment created over the weekend by Wack 100 claiming he once pressed Pluto at Los Angeles International Airport. In the video clip, Doe Boy laughed at Wack's story, while questioning the details. In particular, Wack not being able to name Future's famous ex-girlfriend Ciara. Future weighed in on Doe's retelling of Wack's story in the comment section of an Instagram blog, simply posting six crying laughing emojis.
XXL Mag

Saweetie Appears to Address Lil Baby and Quavo Rumors on New Song, Divides Fans

Saweetie appears to address Lil Baby and Quavo rumors on her new track "Don't Say Nothin'," leaving fans divided due to the timing of her rebuttal. On Friday (Nov. 18), Saweetie released her surprise project Single Life. The offering contains the song "Don't Say Nothin'," which finds the Californian rhymer seemingly replying to the persistent rumor that she was with Lil Baby shortly after her split with Quavo.
XXL Mag

Bandman Kevo Gets ‘White Lives Matter’ Tattoo on His Leg

Bandman Kevo is raising eyebrows with his new tattoos, which include one that reads "White Lives Matter." On Monday (Nov. 6), tattoo and recording artist Phor shared video of Bandman Kevo getting a detailed leg sleeve full of portraits. The faces include Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos. Among the faces are the company logos of Tesla, Amazon, Facebook and Kobe Bryant. There is also an ill-formed MAGA hat. On Kevo's ankle are the words "White Lives Matter." According to the caption of the IG Story video, the tattoo session took over 15 hours.
XXL Mag

Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet

Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
XXL Mag

Drake and 21 Savage Tease Tour in Support of Her Loss Album

Drake and 21 Savage have teased a tour for their just-released collaborative album Her Loss. On Monday (Nov. 7), rumors of Drake and 21 Savage going on tour started surfacing on social media. The buzz is most likely from Drizzy teasing a tour with 21 on his SiriusXM Sound 42 radio program Table for One last Friday (Nov. 4). While discussing their favorite tracks on Her Loss, Drake said he couldn't wait to perform the songs on tour.
XXL Mag

Post Malone Gets Called a Bitch While Meeting With Fans – Watch

Post Malone loves his fans, but one person recently did something to Posty that stunned the hell out of the rap-crooner. Posty got called a bitch while meeting with fans, and his reaction was caught on camera. On Saturday (Nov. 5), pop culture channel @PopCrave posted a video on their...
XXL Mag

Nick Cannon Expecting 12th Child With Abby De La Rosa

It's official. Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child. According to a Page Six article, published on Thursday (Nov. 10), Abby De La Rosa, who is already a mother to Nick Cannon’s 1-and-a-half-year-old twin boys, Zion and Zillion, hopped on her Instagram Story on Tuesday night (Nov. 8) and shared a funny meme about her relationship with the entertainer. Nick Cannon caught wind of her post and confirmed he's expecting his third child with the model.
