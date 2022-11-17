ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

El Paso County to display the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake Light Show

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department, in collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P., will present the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake light show to Ascarate Park. The park is located at 6900 Delta Drive. The Holiday Lights on the Lake kickoff...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso city council discusses preparation plan for when Title 42 expires

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council discussed Monday how it is preparing for another migrant surge once Title 42 lifts in December. The El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino provided the update to the city council. D'Agostino said the city is still currently seeing...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WinterFest is back at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — WinterFest has returned to downtown El Paso and organizers say it will be "bigger, brighter, and better" than ever. The celebration is being held at San Jacinto Plaza starting Saturday and will last for six-weeks ending on January 1st of 2023. The lighting of...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Suspect in Mesa Street traffic fatality identified

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Suspect in early morning hit-and-run that killed a 42-year-old man was identified by El Paso police. Jarred Scott Reza, 42, died when he was struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Johan Rikardo Jaime, according to police. Reza was struck crossing Mesa Street near...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Desert Hope management says apartments not the cause of crime in the area

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — CBS4 on your side heard from the management of an affordable housing apartment complex in Las Cruces that has been at the center of controversy. JL Gray, Desert Hope's management company answered CBS4's request about the issues surrounding the apartment complex. Neighbors said the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
95.5 KLAQ

A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round

The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Body found along border wall in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a Facebook post by the Sunland Park Fire Department a person was found unconscious at 1000 McNutt Road in Sunland Park, New Mexico by Border Patrol. BP agents began CPR and called for Sunland Park Fire for assistance and were unsuccessful at...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rollover crash on U.S. 54 north and Diana leaves one dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 65-year-old male is dead after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. 54 north and Diana in northeast El Paso. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from his vehicle according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department.
EL PASO, TX
ktep.org

Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima

In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
LAS CRUCES, NM

