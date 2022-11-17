ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Austin airport launches new SkySquad travel assistants in time for the holiday rush

CULTUREMAP AUSTIN - Austinites have lots of holiday travel to make up for this year. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) saw record travel through 2022, and even bigger numbers in October thanks to F1 weekend. As every year’s busiest travel season closes in, AUS has put some new measures in place for getting more people on planes, in less time. SkySquad, an airport assistant service, launches on Monday, November 21, just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.
You Can Hire Someone To Do The Stuff You Hate Doing At This Texas Airport

The days of checking in for your flight, loading for TSA and standing around at your gate are over. If you hire SkySquad, that is. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is launching a new service, SkySquad, on November 21 — just in time for the holiday travel rush, according to Culture Map Austin. Once you arrive at the airport, it's SkySquad's time to shine. A team of "trained, pre-vetted airport assistants" are there to help you from the moment you get out of your car to the moment you step on the plane. Here's what they can help you with:
Austin-area Thanksgiving travel forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we know that many Central Texans will be traveling to spend the holiday with family and friends. Here is a look at what you can expect for your travels. Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll...
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed

Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas

Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas

The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
Texas Hunter Finds 'Extremely Rare' Three-Eyed Deer

Double Nickle Taxidermy in New Braunfels was getting a deer ready to go for a trophy mount when they discovered a "fully formed eye" underneath the deer's skin, the company posted on Facebook. Photos of the deer pre-taxidermy show an abscess underneath the deer's left eye (see below). Double Nickle Taxidermy also shared photos of the deer while they were preserving its body. These photos, which can be disturbing to some viewers, can be seen here.
