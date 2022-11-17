Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Austin airport launches new SkySquad travel assistants in time for the holiday rush
CULTUREMAP AUSTIN - Austinites have lots of holiday travel to make up for this year. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) saw record travel through 2022, and even bigger numbers in October thanks to F1 weekend. As every year’s busiest travel season closes in, AUS has put some new measures in place for getting more people on planes, in less time. SkySquad, an airport assistant service, launches on Monday, November 21, just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.
iheart.com
You Can Hire Someone To Do The Stuff You Hate Doing At This Texas Airport
The days of checking in for your flight, loading for TSA and standing around at your gate are over. If you hire SkySquad, that is. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is launching a new service, SkySquad, on November 21 — just in time for the holiday travel rush, according to Culture Map Austin. Once you arrive at the airport, it's SkySquad's time to shine. A team of "trained, pre-vetted airport assistants" are there to help you from the moment you get out of your car to the moment you step on the plane. Here's what they can help you with:
KVUE
Austin airport partners with SkySquad travel assistance service
If you're flying this holiday season, a new service could make life a little easier. Austin's airport now has a partnership with airport assistance service SkySquad.
Flying out of Austin for Thanksgiving? Expect busy terminals, airport says
AUSTIN, Texas — With Thanksgiving just a week away, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is expecting a busy travel season. The airport is advising travelers to expect a busier than usual terminal from Friday, Nov. 18, through Monday, Nov. 28. Although the airport has seen unprecedented air travel so far...
LIST: Austin restaurants, shops to visit while family is in town for Thanksgiving, Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas — The holiday season is here, and that might mean you have family visiting for Thanksgiving or Christmas. You might find yourself looking for a restaurant to take Mom and Dad to or a shop Grandma might like. But Austin is full of great spots, so choosing where to go can be overwhelming.
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
KVUE
Austin-area Thanksgiving travel forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and we know that many Central Texans will be traveling to spend the holiday with family and friends. Here is a look at what you can expect for your travels. Rain chances will be minimal on Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll...
Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office
Firefighters and workers have differing theories about a toilet that exploded this week at a south Austin dental office.
Millions of dollars approved to improve food access in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County commissioners have approved a total of $4.9 million to increase access to food. They continue to see a high demand for convenient, affordable and delicious meals and this money will help provide exactly that. Travis County commissioners recently received an update on how the...
TxDOT investigating dip along SH 45 in Round Rock
The Texas Department of Transportation will investigate bridge conditions after a KXAN viewer recorded a roadway dip along SH 45 in Round Rock.
LIST: Free food, food pantries open for Thanksgiving in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For those in need of a meal on Thanksgiving because they cannot afford it or need additional help, here's a list of where you can be fed this holiday season all around Central Texas. Austin's Operation Turkey has a myriad of events all week long for...
Sculpture of Elon Musk's head on the body of a flying goat set to be unveiled at Texas Tesla factory
The sculpture is an offering by the founders of cryptocurrency Elon Goat Token.
6 spots near Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander to fish; plus information on what you can catch, getting licensed
Locals can fish in the river at Georgetown's San Gabriel Park. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Fishing experienced a renaissance during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a 2022 report compiled by the Outdoor Foundation and Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation, nearly 5 million more people fished at...
Liberty Hill resident $1 million richer from Powerball ticket
The Texas Lottery shared this winner is choosing to remain anonymous and stepped forward to claim the prize related to the Nov. 9 drawing.
KXAN
It’s Back: Peppermint Parkway Is In Full Swing For The Holidays At Circuit Of The Americas
Circuit of The Americas (COTA) is announcing that Peppermint Parkway will return this holiday season for a third year! The event invites the young and young-at-heart to experience a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food and magic on select nights from November 25 to December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now, and ticket packages start at $40.
dallasexpress.com
Largest 3D-Printed Home Community Underway in Texas
The largest community of 3D-printed homes is coming to Texas, in an area near Austin. The new project aims to be the largest community in the world built using 3D printing technology. Construction has already started on the community, Dezeen reported, and will feature 100 homes. They have been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and ICON.
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
iheart.com
Texas Hunter Finds 'Extremely Rare' Three-Eyed Deer
Double Nickle Taxidermy in New Braunfels was getting a deer ready to go for a trophy mount when they discovered a "fully formed eye" underneath the deer's skin, the company posted on Facebook. Photos of the deer pre-taxidermy show an abscess underneath the deer's left eye (see below). Double Nickle Taxidermy also shared photos of the deer while they were preserving its body. These photos, which can be disturbing to some viewers, can be seen here.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
PHOTO: TxDOT placing temporary metal plates over gap in north Austin flyover
The Texas Department of Transportation will be making a temporary fix to a gap in an Austin flyover before final repairs can be made.
KVUE
