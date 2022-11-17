The days of checking in for your flight, loading for TSA and standing around at your gate are over. If you hire SkySquad, that is. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is launching a new service, SkySquad, on November 21 — just in time for the holiday travel rush, according to Culture Map Austin. Once you arrive at the airport, it's SkySquad's time to shine. A team of "trained, pre-vetted airport assistants" are there to help you from the moment you get out of your car to the moment you step on the plane. Here's what they can help you with:

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO