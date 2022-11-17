Read full article on original website
Argentina v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Can Argentina kick off their World Cup campaign with victory against Saudi Arabia in Group C? Join Daniel Harris
Denmark vs Tunisia prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Denmark know they must make a strong start to Group D when they face Tunisia in their opening game of the World Cup.With holders France and Australia also in the group, a team Denmark beat both home and away in the recent Nations League campaign, Kasper Hjulmand’s side will fancy their chances of qualifying and perhaps even beating Les Bleus to top spot.Christian Eriksen will make an emotional return to a major tournament after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Euro 2020 finals last summer.The Manchester United midfielder said it was his “dream” to make Denmark’s squad for the...
Is Mexico vs Poland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
Mexico’s bid to break their unique habit of exiting the World Cup in the last 16 resumes in Qatar, and they get under way with a Group C game against Poland.For seven straight world championships, Mexico have escaped the group stage but fallen at the next hurdle, which will give them hope of progressing from a pool that also contains Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia – though it will also plant a seed of doubt about their ability to go further.Argentina are naturally favourites to qualify first here, with most fans and pundits predicting that Mexico and Poland will...
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia LIVE: World Cup 2022 build-up and team news as Lionel Messi begins Qatar campaign
Argentina and Saudi Arabia meet in Group C of the World Cup 2022 in Qatar today. Argentina are one of the favourites to lift the trophy this winter, and they begin their bid with a favourable tie against Saudi Arabia, one of the minnows of the competition.While seemingly sterner tests await Lionel Messi and his teammates when they take on Mexico and Poland – who meet later in the day – this opening game represents a great chance for the two-time champions to pick up three points and early momentum. Argentina have not won the World Cup since 1986,...
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:10 p.m. EST
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup. AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to offset Tim Weah’s first-half goal and give Wales a 1-1 draw against the United States in the return to the World Cup for both nations. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberian President George Weah. The United States was back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament and appeared headed to victory. But Walker Zimmerman plowed down Bale from behind with the Welsh star’s back to the goal and Bale converted the penalty for his 41st international goal.
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 2
Highlights from the second day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
'Down to business' - Corry Evans says Sunderland Dubai trip is not just a holiday
Sunderland have gone away to focus on what they need to do, says the captain.
Travis Head and David Warner hit tons as Australia set England 364 in final ODI
Hundreds from Travis Head and David Warner in a mammoth opening stand underpinned Australia’s record-breaking 355 for five against a lethargic England in the third and final ODI at the MCG.There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display in the field, which was hardly helped by a sparse attendance at a stadium with a 100,000-capacity, in the tourists’ last assignment of a long tour.A couple of rain showers reduced the match to 48 overs per side, with England needing 364 on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern to avoid suffering a first clean sweep in a multi-match ODI series since October 2011.While Australia boasted an...
