Chicago City Council Votes Unanimously to Pay $5.8M to Settle 3 Police Misconduct CasesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
Who's running for Mayor of Chicago?Lashaunta MooreChicago, IL
10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
3 former Chicago Cubs who could come back this offseason
The Chicago Cubs will have plenty of new faces on their 2023 squad, but could any former North Siders return to Wrigley next season?. The Cubs continue to replenish the farm system, which has been their primary goal since Jed Hoyer took over to lead baseball operations. Chicago’s 2016 World Series team is in the distant past at this point, with very few players remaining from what most fans can now confidently say were the glory days.
The St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster with Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs recently gave veteran outfielder Jason Heyward his unconditional release. As a result, he is owed $22 million dollars. In hindsight, the St. Louis Cardinals avoided disaster if he re-signed with the team after the 2015 season. Let’s all flashback to the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2015-16 offseason. The...
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Cub Tracks’ love me non-tender
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Lots of options out there. Whether any are actually GOOD options is yet to...
Legendary Cardinals Photo Shows A Changing Of The Guard
On Thursday night, Paul Goldschmidt took home the National League MVP Award, becoming the first St. Louis Cardinals player to win the award since Albert Pujols won it back in 2009. Goldschmidt enjoyed a season in which he hit for a .317 average with 35 home runs and 115 RBI,...
Pirates sign 3B Miguel Andújar to 1-year deal for $1,525,000
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Recently acquired third baseman Miguel Andújar and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a $1,525,000, one-year contract on Friday. Andújar, claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Sept. 25, hit .250 with nine RBIs in nine games with the Pirates. His salary was $1.3 million this season.
Reminiscing on the Last 5 Cubs MVP Winners
When MLB announced the 2022 MVP winners on Thursday night, it had me reminiscing over former Chicago Cubs greats to win the prestigious award. Ever since the Baseball Writer’s Association of America began voting on the award in 1931, Cubs players have won the MVP award nine times. Before 1931, players were awarded the Chalmers Award, which went to the most important and useful player to the club and the league. Let’s look back at the amazing seasons of the last five Cubbies to win the honors.
Gleyber Torres trades the Yankees need to get to work on right now
Early offseason New York Yankees rumors indicate the team could trade Gleyber Torres, where could he land?. Gleyber Torres helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series by proxy. He was one of the major pieces sent to the New York Yankees in the Aroldis Chapman trade. Viewed as one of the future pieces in the Bronx, his name has been the topic of recent Yankees rumors involving trades.
Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
White Sox Non-Tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick, Mark Payton
White Sox non-tender Adam Engel, Danny Mendick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox non-tendered infielder Danny Mendick and outfielders Adam Engel and Mark Payton on Friday, the club announced. Friday was the deadline to tender contracts to players not already under contract for 2023. Engel, Mendick and...
Pirates A to Z: Yerry De Los Santos showed he could handle high-leverage relief situations
During the offseason, the Tribune-Review will offer Pirates A to Z: An alphabetical, player-by-player look at the 40-man roster, from outfielder Miguel Andujar to pitcher Miguel Yajure. Player: Yerry De Los Santos. Position: Pitcher. Throws: Right. Age: 24 (Dec. 12) Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds. 2022 MLB statistics: Went 0-3...
Chicago Cubs rumor roundup: Carlos Correa news and more
The Chicago Cubs are expected to make some big changes to the roster as they fight to find their potential again, and many rumors have surfaced. The Chicago Cubs unfortunately have lost their rhythm since their World Series win in 2016 as many changes to the roster have been made since then, and they’re expected to continue to undergo roster construction to reach their fullest potential.
White Sox Non-Tender 3 Players
The Chicago White Sox non-tendered three players on Friday: Adam Engel, Mark Payton, and Danny Mendick. Adam Engel has been on the South Side since 2017. Initially viewed as a placeholder during the rebuild, he became a depth outfielder as the team rose to contention. In an elevated role due to a plethora of injuries in 2022, Engel slashed .224/.269/.310 with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 260 plate appearances across 119 games.
Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for 2023
The New York Yankees’ infield is set to go through a number of changes. The team tendered Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal, meaning he could end up playing a role in 2023. Nonetheless, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have both indicated that the youngsters will get an opportunity to compete for the starting shortstop position. Specifically, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.
Marcus Stroman could get Taijuan Walker reunion on Chicago Cubs
There are always mixed emotions when a player changes teams. It is a new opportunity and a chance to establish oneself elsewhere. In free agency, it is a new contract and another payday. However, it also means leaving friends behind, as was the case with Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker when Stroman signed with the Cubs.
A few interesting free-agent options emerge for Red Sox following non-tender deadline
The Red Sox could have more options to address their many areas of need following Friday. An already intriguing MLB free agency market added a few names late Friday. Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, Mets first baseman Dominic Smith, and Nationals first baseman Luke Voit were just a few of the players that became free agents after they weren’t tendered by their respective ballclubs ahead of Friday’s non-tender deadline.
Cubs tender All-Star outfielder Happ contract for next year
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs tendered All-Star outfielder Ian Happ a contract for next season, part of a flurry of moves on Friday. Happ made his first All-Star team last season, batting .271 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs, and won his first Gold Glove. The Cubs also...
On This Day in History: The Cubs Hire a New Manager
The Chicago Cubs hired a new manager on this day in history during the year 1987.
