May Park opens up as warming center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “May Park is one of those places that we’ve adopted as our home for our warming shelters.”. It’s the second time this week, May Park Community Center opened their doors. “The good thing is that there is a need and that need is being...
More than 100 turkeys were donated with the help of ACTS and Aiken Co-op

WAGENER, SC. (WJBF)- Every month ACTS comes together to hold food distributions. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers served, we have almost– about 40% increase since three months ago. This food distribution is especially important because it is Thanksgiving,” ACTS Executive Director Suzanne Jackson said. Saturday...
Cool Monday with Clouds

11PM Monday- Clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop big time once again tonight. Expect mid to upper 20s for the majority of the CSRA Monday morning. A little bit warmer south of Augusta due to lingering clouds. It will be a cool Monday afternoon in the mid 50s with clouds returning as well.
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
