ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Charges for suspect of Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has learned the charges that the suspect of a mass shooting at a local gay bar on Saturday night is facing. Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five counts of first degree murder and five counts of bias motivated crime to cause bodily injury.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

History of mass shootings in Colorado

The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Resources for those impacted by Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This weekend at least five people died and about 25 more were injured after a shooting at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The community is coming together to offer help to those who have been impacted by the shooting at Club Q and may need counseling.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Fountain Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, who she says was intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. Officials say she escaped to a neighbor’s home but her son was still inside with her husband.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy