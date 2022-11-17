Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Opinion: NRA Silent When a ‘Good Guy with a Gun’ Was Not Needed to Subdue Club-Q Shooter.Matthew C. WoodruffColorado Springs, CO
Police Identify First Victim of Colorado Springs Mass ShootingEric LeopardiColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
A 22-year-old Gunman Killed At Least 5 People And Injured 25 Others In An LGBTQ Nightclub In Colorado SpringsJoseph GodwinColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Men hailed as heroes at Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs identified by police as Richard Fierro and Thomas James
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado Springs are identifying two men who are being hailed as heroes following a tragedy that unfolded at a nightclub, claiming the lives of five people. The five people killed include Kelly Loving, Raymond Green Vance, Ashley Paugh, Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump....
KKTV
Charges for suspect of Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News has learned the charges that the suspect of a mass shooting at a local gay bar on Saturday night is facing. Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five counts of first degree murder and five counts of bias motivated crime to cause bodily injury.
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
KKTV
5 dead, 18 injured in shooting at Colorado Springs gay nightclub Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead, and more than a dozen injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub before being stopped by two patrons being hailed as heroes. Authorities shared approximate timeline for the violent event that was carried...
Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, ABC News confirmed the identity of another victim in the Club Q mass shooting. According to ABC News, Kelly Loving, 40, is one of the five people who lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub. “I’ve just always been like her mother, wanting The post Kelly Loving, 40, identified as victim in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Husband of Club Q shooting suspect shares memories of Ashley Paugh
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Ashley Paugh. The following statement was provided to 11 News from a family liaison on behalf of Ashley’s husband, Kurt Paugh:
KKTV
Official Club Q fundraiser following deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “LOVE OVER HATE.” A sign left early Sunday morning at a growing memorial near the scene of a deadly mass shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. The mass shooting was carried out at Club Q near N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle...
KKTV
Resources for those impacted by Club Q shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This weekend at least five people died and about 25 more were injured after a shooting at a LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. The community is coming together to offer help to those who have been impacted by the shooting at Club Q and may need counseling.
KKTV
Shooting involving police south of Colorado Springs in Fountain under investigation
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting involving police in Fountain was under investigation Sunday night. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says Fountain Police responded to a domestic violence call in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive around 6:45 p.m. They say a woman called 911 about her husband, who she says was intoxicated, and wouldn’t let her leave the home with their son. Officials say she escaped to a neighbor’s home but her son was still inside with her husband.
KKTV
WATCH: Authorities provide update on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
KKTV
WATCH: Long time Club Q DJ talks memories and hopes for Colorado Springs club after deadly mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Saturday night, five people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs. As we come together to honor the victims and their families we are also highlighting the community members who have stepped up to offer support during this difficult time.
‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers.
KKTV
ColoradoGives.org is a verified fundraiser for Club Q shooting victims in Colorado springs
Vigil honoring the lives lost and those injured in the Club Q shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. WATCH: The latest on Club Q shooting as of Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The latest on a deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs. 11/20/22 5:30 p.m. WATCH: The latest on the Club...
KKTV
President Biden and other leaders share condolences tied to Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least five people are dead and more than two dozen were injured after a gunman opened fire in a Colorado Springs nightclub Saturday night, police say. Leaders across the country and in Colorado Springs are sharing their condolences on social media:
KKTV
Latest information on the mass shooting at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
Ashley Paugh, killed in Club Q, ‘an amazing mother’
Ashley Paugh's husband Kurt has created and released a statement on behalf of the family, giving insight into Ashley's life.
KKTV
WATCH: Latest on Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
KKTV
WATCH: Growing memorial for Club Q victims in Colorado Springs
WATCH - Boebert Declares Victory in House Dist. 3 Race, Frisch Concedes. Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert has declared victory in one of the closest elections in Colorado history.
1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's been exactly one year since 14-year-old Dominic Celano and 23-year-old Gage Celano were shot and killed at Memorial Park's skatepark. Still, police have made no arrests in the case. Since the murders Ray Celano, the father of Dominic, said the family is still searching for closure but is trying The post 1 year later: Colorado Springs Memorial Park skatepark murders, still no arrests made appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: The latest on the Club Q shooting, as of Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Vigil honoring the lives lost and those injured in the Club Q shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub. WATCH: The latest on Club Q shooting as of Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The latest on a deadly mass shooting in Colorado Springs. 11/20/22 5:30 p.m. Updated: 14 hours ago. Update as...
Comments / 2