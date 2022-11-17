Read full article on original website
Mt. Vernon couple found deceased in their home
MT. VERNON – UPDATE: (Press release from Grant County D.A. Jim Carpenter) On the morning of Saturday, November 19, 2022, Jack Kight (80), and Elaine Kight. (76), were found dead in their home West of Mt. Vernon, Grant County, Oregon. Preliminary findings are that both died from a single...
4 dead in small plane crash in Washington state
The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a single-engine Textron 208B crashed into a field and caught fire on Friday morning, killing four people, officials said.
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Traffic Alert | I-84 in Oregon reopens after crashes, icy roads cause hours-long closure
Some schools in Eastern Oregon were also closed by the icy weather.
Loose cable on Interstate Bridge briefly closes I-5 southbound at Washington/Oregon border
PORTLAND, Ore. — I-5 southbound was briefly closed at the Interstate Bridge on Thursday afternoon, shortly before the evening commute. The southbound span of the Interstate Bridge was closed while crews worked to recover a 275-foot cable that had come loose. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews...
Because Of The Ice, Eastern Oregon Schools And Highways Are Closed
Schools And Highways Are Closed: Icy roads impacted other regions of Oregon, resulting in incidents that blocked Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon on Thursday morning, while other accidents and school cancellations were reported in Jefferson County as a result of the freezing fog. A freezing fog advisory issued by the...
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
Surfer found dead at Kanaha Beach Park
Maui Fire Department said that a male surfer of unknown age was discovered in the water at Kanaha Beach Park on Maui.
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Catalytic converter thefts target of Oregon, Minnesota senators
The soaring number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles has become an increasing matter of concern in Oregon, and throughout the country. In 2021, the Oregon legislature passed a law intended to slow the explosive growth of the crime, by making it harder to sell the parts from the converters, devices which are installed to reduce toxic pollutants.
Eastern Oregon Receiving $1,742,301 for Small City Infrastructure Projects
ELGIN – (Information from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced the approval of 27 new infrastructure projects under the Small City Allotment Program. These projects, as stated in the press release, “range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.”
Measure 114 Update from the Oregon State Police
OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State) Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
McKinley shares statement from OSSA regarding M114
CANYON CITY – Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley shared with our newsroom a statement from the Oregon Sheriff’s Association. Find the release in its entirety below:. (Press release from the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association) The Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA) has been receiving a number of inquiries...
Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon
Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Recreational Crabbing Banned on South Oregon Coast; Commercial Season Delayed
(Newport, Oregon) - The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that recreational crabbing in bays and estuaries on the southern Oregon coast has been closed. This begins eight miles north of Winchester Bay (at Tahkenitch Creek) and runs down to the California border, including the towns of Coos Bay, Bandon, Port Orford, Gold Beach and Brookings. (Photo Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe: crab boats off Cannon Beach)
4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes off Oregon coast; no damage reported
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon Friday morning. The temblor hit at 7:42 a.m. about 112 miles west of Bandon and 120 miles west of Coos Bay, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The quake’s depth was about 6 miles. The earthquake was right at the...
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY - Electricity comes to Central Oregon
Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville On March 7, 1899, the Prineville Light and Water Company became organized, and the first electric plant was built in Prineville. The Yancey brothers were hired to freight the electric plant from The Dalles, and it took seven round trips to get the plant to Prineville. The plant was completed in May 1900, and energy was provided by wood-stoked boilers that generated steam to produce the electricity. Delivery of electricity began in December 1900. The pioneering system was powered by a 50-horsepower boiler that...
