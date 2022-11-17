ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DVM 360

Natural Balance Pet Food launches “Made for Pets, Not People” marketing campaign

The new commercial series goal is to engage pets, not their owners. Natural Balance Pet Foods (Natural Balance) announced the launching of its commercials for the pets it feeds instead of their owners. After recognizing that most pet food commercials aim to entice the owner not the pet, Natural Balance’s “Made for Pets, Not People” campaign aims to entice the pet.
petpress.net

10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World

There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
MAINE STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Potentially deadly human and horse diseases being spread by donkey skin trade

Diseases are being spread around the world by the trade in donkey skins, according to a new report from The Donkey Sanctuary. More than 4.8 million donkeys are traded and slaughtered for their skins each year. The report, Biosecurity Risks and Implications for Human & Animal Health on a Global...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
TIME

A New Study Ranks the Climate Pawprint of Different Types of Pet Food

If American dogs and cats made up their own country, the United States of Fido and Fluffy would rank fifth in global meat consumption. Considering the outsize impact of meat production on global warming—animal agriculture accounts for 14.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions—pet ownership should rank alongside trans-continental flights in terms of climate no-nos. (A 2020 study by the University of Edinburgh places the pet-food industry just behind the Philippines when it comes to total emissions). Assuming that most pet owners would rather give up flying over Fluffy, a new study published today in Scientific Reports offers an alternative for climate-conscious caretakers. It turns out that the kind of food—wet or dry—has a significant impact on pet-food emissions.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US' after launch

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and reiterating his call on the North to “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.” Guterres’s statement came after the United States and other countries issued similar criticism of the North’s ICBM test that showed an potential to strike anywhere in the continental U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy