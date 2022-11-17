Read full article on original website
DVM 360
Natural Balance Pet Food launches “Made for Pets, Not People” marketing campaign
The new commercial series goal is to engage pets, not their owners. Natural Balance Pet Foods (Natural Balance) announced the launching of its commercials for the pets it feeds instead of their owners. After recognizing that most pet food commercials aim to entice the owner not the pet, Natural Balance’s “Made for Pets, Not People” campaign aims to entice the pet.
petpress.net
10 Most Popular Cat Breeds In The World
There are dozens of popular cat breeds in the world, each with their own unique set of characteristics. Whether you’re looking for a cuddly lap cat or an independent hunter, there’s sure to be a breed that’s perfect for you. Having a cat as a pet can...
Best dry cat food 2022: premium kibble for your feline friends
Look no further for the best dry cat food than our detailed roundup of some top nutritious and tasty kibble for your kitty
buckinghamshirelive.com
Potentially deadly human and horse diseases being spread by donkey skin trade
Diseases are being spread around the world by the trade in donkey skins, according to a new report from The Donkey Sanctuary. More than 4.8 million donkeys are traded and slaughtered for their skins each year. The report, Biosecurity Risks and Implications for Human & Animal Health on a Global...
DVM 360
News wrap-up: This week’s headlines, plus FDA conditionally approves the first drug to manage acute onset canine pancreatitis
Good morning and happy Friday dvm360 readers! We are officially less than 1 week away from Thanksgiving and exactly 2 weeks away from the Fetch dvm360® San Diego conference. Join us on December 2-4 to learn from top industry leaders, gain CE credits, and have some fun along the way! It is not too late to sign up so register here today.
Buyer beware: These 11 toys were recalled, but they still might be sold online
(KDVR) — Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is releasing its report on the most dangerous recalled toys of the year. The scariest part? These toys may still be available to purchase. The 37th edition of the group’s Trouble in...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
A New Study Ranks the Climate Pawprint of Different Types of Pet Food
If American dogs and cats made up their own country, the United States of Fido and Fluffy would rank fifth in global meat consumption. Considering the outsize impact of meat production on global warming—animal agriculture accounts for 14.5% of total greenhouse gas emissions—pet ownership should rank alongside trans-continental flights in terms of climate no-nos. (A 2020 study by the University of Edinburgh places the pet-food industry just behind the Philippines when it comes to total emissions). Assuming that most pet owners would rather give up flying over Fluffy, a new study published today in Scientific Reports offers an alternative for climate-conscious caretakers. It turns out that the kind of food—wet or dry—has a significant impact on pet-food emissions.
North Korea calls UN's Guterres 'puppet of US' after launch
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States” as she slammed the U.N. chief for joining U.S.-led condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier issued a statement strongly condemning North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday and reiterating his call on the North to “to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions.” Guterres’s statement came after the United States and other countries issued similar criticism of the North’s ICBM test that showed an potential to strike anywhere in the continental U.S....
