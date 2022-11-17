Read full article on original website
CNET
The Best New Hallmark Christmas Movies to Watch
As the calendar updates to December, you may be looking to dabble in some Christmas cheer. It turns out that the Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channels are debuting a whopping 40 new holiday movies this year. So there are plenty of opportunities to take in what I consider to be the film equivalent of a warm sugar cookie.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Amid Candace Cameron Bure Drama, Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Shares How The Network Has Supported LGBTQ+ Storylines
After Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comment, Jonathan Bennett details the support and respect Hallmark has given to LGBTQ+ stories.
CNET
After '1899,' More People Need to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Have you been binging 1899? If so, we suggest you get into the archive and check out their first masterpiece, Dark. For my money, it's the best show on Netflix. A mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
"I Discovered This As A Kid, And It Just Stuck": People Are Sharing The Weird Food Combinations That They Can't Help But Love
Let's be honest: we all have at least one of these...
CNET
Hulu's Black Friday Offer Is a Steal at $2 a Month
Hulu is offering a Black Friday deal that grants you access to its ad-supported plan for $2 per month for one year. The streaming service's basic subscription typically costs $8 a month. That's a total savings of $72 over 12 months. Beginning 12:00 a.m. PT on Nov. 23, the deal...
CNET
Disney Ousts Its CEO and Brings Back Bob Iger
Disney's CEO is Bob Iger once again. In a surprise move late Sunday, Walt Disney Co.'s board of directors said it had installed the company's former chief Iger to replace Bob Chapek as CEO, effective immediately. Iger will fill the role for two years, the board said, to "set the strategic direction for renewed growth" and to work with the board, once again, in finding his successor to take over in late 2024.
CNET
Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon Teases Upcoming 3-Day Cyber Monday Event
We're just a few days out from Black Friday and, with many Amazon Black Friday deals already live, the retailer is already turning its attention to Cyber Monday. Immediately after its Black Friday sale ends, Amazon will kick off a three-day event with fresh deals launching on Saturday, Nov. 26, and continuing all weekend and through Cyber Monday on Nov. 28. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
