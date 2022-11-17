Read full article on original website
Resurgent Auburn rides Cadillac into Iron Bowl — once again
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has been the Iron Bowl hero for Auburn before. Now, the former All-America tailback is trying to do it again. Not by piling up rushing yards like he did 19 years ago against Alabama, but by making the right calls from the sidelines and saying the right things in the locker room.
Wilson's struggles have playoff-hungry Jets in tough spot
Well, that took a lousy turn in a hurry for the New York Jets. From the possibility of sitting in first place in the AFC East to the bottom of the division standings — with some serious questions about the quarterback.
