ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Resurgent Auburn rides Cadillac into Iron Bowl — once again

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has been the Iron Bowl hero for Auburn before. Now, the former All-America tailback is trying to do it again. Not by piling up rushing yards like he did 19 years ago against Alabama, but by making the right calls from the sidelines and saying the right things in the locker room.
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy