Old fire station turned into Diversified Partners headquarters

Diversified Partners, a Scottsdale real estate brokerage and development company, will be relocating to a new office space located at 7339 E. McDonald Drive, once home to Scottsdale Fire Station No. 3.

The new site will serve Diversified Partners operations, providing more area for collaboration, team building and brainstorming, according to a press release.

The plan is for the new headquarters to be 7,500 square feet. Renovations will include a new addition to the back of the former building, which will make room for office space, a full kitchen and an in-house gym to promote employee health and wellness.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to being a great place to work, we’re excited to offer our team a new, modern, state-of-the-art work space,” Walt Brown Jr., CEO and founder of Diversified Partners, said in the release.

Diversified Partners plans to have the original fire house garage doors remodeled but will leave the historic look that lets you know it was a former fire station. Additionally, the new headquarters will include a car museum to pay homage to Walt Brown Jr.’s passion for cars. The space will include four cars on hydraulic lifts and will double as an event space.

Diversified Partners has numerous projects throughout the Valley such as:

En Fuego in Glendale, mixed use,

Mercy Center (Val Vista and Mercy) in Gilbert, mixed use,

Ellsworth and Elliot Roads in Mesa, mixed use.

