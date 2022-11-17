ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

bowdoin.edu

Late Run Lifts Smith Past Women's Basketball at Coastal Classic

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Smith College women's basketball team closed the game on a 7-2 run to defeat Bowdoin, 59-54, Saturday afternoon on day two of the Coastal Classic at Morrell Gymnasium. The Pioneers improve to 4-0 on the season while the Polar Bears fall to 3-1. Game Highlights.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Swimming & Diving Splits Season Opener Against Engineers

BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin men's and women's swimming & diving teams split their season opening results in a dual meet with WPI and MIT. The men defeated WPI 202-94, but lost 197-90 against MIT. The women turned in similar results with a 214-86 setback to MIT and 231-67 win over WPI.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Men's Soccer Falls to Mary Washington in NCAA Quarterfinals

AMHERST, Mass. – The Mary Washington men's soccer team scored twice in a span of 10 seconds in the second half to defeat Bowdoin 3-2 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division III Tournament Sunday at Amherst College. The Eagles (13-4-4) advance to their first Final Four since 1997...
AMHERST, MA
bowdoin.edu

Shipper Produces Hattrick in Men's Hockey Victory at Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Gabe Shipper paced the Bowdoin men's hockey team with a hattrick to defeat host Middlebury 4-3 on Saturday evening. The Polar Bears open the season 2-0-0 (2-0-0 NESCAC) for the first time since the 2010-11 season. The Panthers begin the year 0-2-0 (0-2-0 NESCAC). Game Highlights.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
bowdoin.edu

Polar Bears Conclude Season at Chilly NCAA Cross Country Championship

LANSING, Mich. – Four members of the Bowdoin cross country teams competed at the NCAA Division III Championship Saturday at Forest Akers East Golf Course in Michigan. In snowy and blustery conditions, Leila Trummel, Stephanie Chun, Will Goddard and Brooks Peters raced in fields of nearly 300 runners to cap their fantastic fall campaigns.
BRUNSWICK, ME
bowdoin.edu

Bowdoin College Joins 20 Colleges and Universities Nationwide in Official Launch of the Transfer Scholars Network

Managed by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program, TSN connects almost 400 high-achieving community college transfers to the nation’s top four-year institutions. Bowdoin College has partnered with the Transfer Scholars Network (TSN), dedicated to expanding community college transfers to the nation’s highly selective colleges and universities. Led by...
bowdoin.edu

Bowdoin Gets a Shout-Out for its Student Voting Efforts

Recently Civic Nation ranked Bowdoin among the top 400 most engaged campuses around the country as part of its ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The challenge is a national competition designed to encourage colleges and universities to "help students form the habits of active and informed citizenship, make democratic participation a core value on their campus, and cultivate generations of engaged citizens who are essential to a healthy democracy."
BRUNSWICK, ME

