Monett, MO

Robert Hassell “Hass” Carlin, 82, of Monett, MO passed away on Saturday evening, Nov.19, 2022. Hass was born on Feb.15, 1940 in Monett, son of the late Armond Sidney Carlin and Sibyl Lois (Browning) Carlin. Hass graduated from Monett High School with the class of 1958. Hass served in the National Guard and was a member of New Site Baptist Church.
Brenda Lee Oliver, 55, of Aurora passed away on Nov. 16. She was was born Feb. 15, 1967 to Dean Martin & Geraldine Duett. She married Willie Jay Oliver on Aug 29, 1983. She never had any children of her own but loved the boys she took care of like her own & helped raise them.
AURORA, MO

