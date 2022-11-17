Royal Oak Welcomes Outdoor Ice Rink at Centennial Commons

The City of Royal Oak is embracing the chill of winter with a brand-new outdoor ice skating rink at Centennial Commons Park.

The 60’x90’ rink, which is sponsored by M3 Investment Services , can hold up to 250 skaters at a time and will officially open to the public at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

In celebration of The Rink at Royal Oak ’s grand opening, Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will present free skating and skate rental, and marshmallow kits all weekend. There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony and performances by New Edge Skate Club and the Detroit Skating Club , as well as live music.

“When approached about the opportunity to support the new rink in Centennial Commons, we jumped at the chance,” Mike Pesendorfer, the CEO of M3 Investment Service said in a press release.

“It’s the perfect family-friendly winter spot to come together, as well as a special attraction that will encourage people to support our downtown retailers and restaurant, too, while also adding to the seasonal ambiance of downtown Royal Oak and building holiday and winter memories that will last for years.”

Admission to the rink is $10 a person. Skate rental is $5. Fire pits and warming stations will be available during open hours, so that skaters can warm up after hitting the ice.

The Rink at Royal Oak will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday through Jan. 3, 2023. The rink will remain open until Feb. 19, 2023. The hours change after Jan. 3 and have yet to be announced.

In early March, the rink and surrounding amenities will be dismantled and removed, and in April, the space will get new sod so that it will be ready for spring fun by May, according to Jon Witz, the President of Jonathan Witz and Associates , an event promoter that has partnered with the city on the project. It will go back up each winter and the process will be repeated each spring.

For more information, including details on weekly specials at the rink, visit therinkatroyaloak.com . Find even more community development news at HourDetroit.com .

The post Royal Oak Welcomes Outdoor Ice Rink at Centennial Commons appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .