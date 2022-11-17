Read full article on original website
IGN
Epic Claims Google Paid Activision $360 Million to Not Compete; Call of Duty Developer Responds
Epic Games has alleged that Google paid Activision Blizzard approximately $360 million to prevent the company from competing against the Play Store. This is according to court documents about Project Hug obtained by Reuters. Project Hug or the Apps and Games Velocity Program from Google is the popular tech company's...
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Glitch Causes Frustration as Players Turn Invisible
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. As reported by PCGamesN, several players including YouTube user SuperEvan are sharing gameplay on Twitter (below) that shows them being shot and killed in Warzone 2, seemingly from nowhere, before the opponent's Kill Cam shows them standing in what should be plain sight.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Hands-On Preview
It’s been over two and a half years since we first parachuted into Verdansk but Warzone’s first map still sits fondly in the hearts of fans. After an exciting saga which sprawled across two Call of Duty games, played host to a zombie outbreak, and culminated in a cataclysmic event that wiped the map clean off the face of the Warzone, it looked unlikely that we’d ever see it in all its glory again. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile has different ideas however, and by dropping us back into a 120-player lobby version of Verdansk, it sets its sights on the ambitious task of bringing one of the most popular battle royales to mobile devices.
IGN
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hits 25 Millions Players In Less Than a Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just last week, but the battle royale sequel has already surpassed the 25 million player milestone. The official Call of Duty series account thanked Warzone 2.0 players for the achievement on Twitter, where some users met the announcement with a mixture of fanfare and complaints over unstable server connections.
IGN
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
IGN
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
IGN
Guilty Gear Strive's Next DLC Character is Sin Kiske
IGN can reveal that Guilty Gear Strive's next Season Pass 2 DLC character will be returning favorite Sin Kiske, who arrives in the game on November 24. Sin made his debut back in 2007's Guilty Gear 2: Overture and returns to Strive with his signature flagpole weapon and childish charm. Not everything is business as usual, however, as Sin's calorie meter mechanic is changing a little.
IGN
India Is the Fastest-Growing Gaming Market; All You Need to Know About the Niko Partners Asia-10 Games Market Report
Niko Partners, one of the leading research firms in the video game industry, has unveiled its latest Asia-10 report. As the name suggests, the report features 10 Asian countries including Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The new report outlines great potential in terms of growth in the coming years for the gaming industry in the region.
IGN
The Three Things That Needed to Happen in God of War Ragnarok, According to Cory Barlog
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. According to God of War 2018’s director Cory Barlog, the sequel God of War Ragnarok needed to have these three things, without fail. This article contains details from an interview in a special spoilercast episode of Beyond. Spoilers...
Asian stocks mixed after Wall St slide, China virus fears
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street sank and Chinese anti-virus controls fueled concern about an economic slowdown. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong declined. Oil prices gained. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index declined for another day after a Federal...
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
Neural Cloud Brings Card Battles to the Girls’ Frontline Franchise
Neural Cloud is a sci-fi strategy card game that's set in the popular Girls' Frontline (GFL) franchise. You're tasked with building teams based around GFL's iconic Dolls—Androids designed for war, labor, and entertainment—and guiding them out of a ruined virtual world. The dystopian world of GFL is owned...
IGN
Rare Boot Up Sequence for Nintendo Switch Prototype NX Uncovered
It looks like an internal logo for Nintendo Switch’s codename, “NX,” has been discovered and leaked online. The NX logo was found through a prototype build of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dated October 18, 2016, two days before Nintendo officially revealed the name of the Switch. The...
IGN
Xbox Series S Gets a Massive Price Drop for Black Friday in the UK
Xbox Series S consoles have received a generous discount in the Black Friday sales, coming down to just £189.99 at both Amazon and Smyths Toys. We've already seen the Xbox Series S get a significant drop in price in the US, dropping to at least $249 at most retailers over the pond, and the UK hasn't been too far behind in following suit.
IGN
How to Jump Higher in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Paldea is a big place; traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! These upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide focuses on how to make Koraidon/Miraidon jump higher.
IGN
How to Level Up Guns Quickly in Warzone 2
If you want to get new attachments and upgrade your favorite guns in Warzone 2, you will need to earn a lot of Weapon XP to level up your weapons. Whether you are looking to level up your guns without purchasing Modern Warfare 2 for the Double XP bonus or searching for the best ways to max out Weapon Levels quickly, in this page of IGN's Warzone 2.0 wiki guide, we walk you through how leveling up weapons works and list some reliable methods so that you can earn lots of Weapon XP quickly.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok’s Puzzle-Filled Level Design Is a Gift from the Gods
In case you’ve not already heard, God of War Ragnarok is a bit of a masterpiece. It’s a tremendous advancement on its predecessor in many aspects, building on themes, characters, and mechanics in fascinating ways. But while its story and script will always be the shining star in this new narrative-focused era for the series, I’ve found Ragnarok continues to add layers to what I believe is God of War’s secret weapon: its knotty, puzzle-packed level design. It’s a world that takes mathematical problems and asks you not to pull out your calculator, but instead hurl a deadly weapon at high speed and ricochet it around impossible angles. It turns puzzles into power fantasies, and through that makes the quest for its Platinum trophy all the more alluring.
