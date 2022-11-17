Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Fall Guys - Official Sunken Secrets Cinematic Trailer
Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Fall Guys, revealing Season 3's Sunken Secrets is coming on November 22, 2022. These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken.
IGN
Dungeons of the Amber Griffin - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer to learn about the story, see creepy creatures, and more from Dungeons of the Amber Griffin. In Dungeons of the Amber Griffin, play as a group of daredevils who explore the world of dark fantasy in search of fame, amber, and gold. Experience the classic mechanics of the iconic ‘90s Dungeon Crawlers with a new twist. Solve the mystery of the ghost that haunted the ruins and discover a bestiary based on Kashubian beliefs.
IGN
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
IGN
1000xResist - Official Game Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at 1000xResist, an upcoming hyper-cinematic, narrative adventure coming to PC and Switch in 2023. Check out the trailer to learn about the game, see the mysterious world, the characters, and more. In 1000xResist, relive the memories of a god. Reclaim your legacy across time. Resist a thousand-year-old...
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
The Walking Dead killed off a lead character in the finale at actor’s request
The lead Walking Dead actor whose character was killed off in the last ever episode requested their fate, it has emerged.On Sunday (20 November), the series finale of the long-running AMC zombie drama was broadcast, and featured a showdown, returning characters and some teases of future spin-offs.While the final seasons, its 11th, has been low on deaths of main characters, the show had one final tragic twist up its sleeve.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) watched on in horror as Rosita (Christian Serratos) fell into a horde of walkers – but breathed...
IGN
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
IGN
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
IGN
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
IGN
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
IGN
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - The Elite Four Walkthrough (Pokemon League)
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we show the end of Victory Road. We defeat each member of the Elite Four, the head of the Pokemon League, Geeta, and have a heated last Rival Battle with our pal Nemona. The beginning of the Elite Four challenge starts with a Champion Assessment, so in this video we begin with the correct answers for the Elite Four interview.
IGN
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
IGN
Marvel's Avengers: Winter Soldier Animatic Trailer
Check out the new animatic trailer announcing the arrival of Winter Soldier for Marvel's Avengers. The new character will be available for free to all players on November 29 for PC (via Steam or Stadia), Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.
IGN
City of Murals (aka The Come Up) - Official Trailer (2022)
Here's your look at the strange, colorful world of City of Murals, an upcoming cute and gross action-platformer rogue-lite game. City of Murals uses many Metroidvania elements, has multiple movement abilities, violent and non-violent game mechanics, and every time you die you level up.
IGN
Sea of Thieves - Official Season Eight Content Update Video
Get a deep dive into what's coming in Sea of Thieves' Season 8, featuring on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat. The latest season also brings new locations to explore, the ability to earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare curses, and more. Check out the trailer to learn more about the rival factions, get a peek at rewards, and see what else you can expect from Season 8.
IGN
A Little to the Left’s Tidy Puzzles Are a Soothing Brain Balm
Every cat owner knows the feeling: you’re tidying your desk, everything is in order, and then suddenly in a floof of fur, the cat flounces in to wreck your neatness paradise. In A Little to the Left, Annie Macmillan and Lukas Steinman have wonderfully encapsulated the elation of tidying...
IGN
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
IGN
Rainbow Six Siege - Official Elite Iana Yorha Nier: Automata Trailer
The Elite Iana Yorha and Maverick Replicant bundles are available now in Rainbow Six Siege. Check out the latest trailer for Rainbow Six Siege to see what to expect with the Elite Iana Yorha Nier: Automata bundle.
Comments / 0