Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday
Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says city is increasing security for holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season is in full swing in Sacramento as thousands of visitors and locals take advantage of a number of events, activities and shopping that the region has to offer. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says security has been top of mind for his administration, saying...
Tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from Sacramento Metro Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving week already here, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is offering tips to keep the community to stay safe over the holiday. The top tips to keep in mind, according to the department, are:. Continue to pay attention to what you are doing. Create and...
'Remember to be kind': California service industry asking for patience, respect during holidays
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group representing service industry workers is trying to drive home an important message over the holidays: Be kind. Workers are asking customers to extend them a bit of patience as shops and restaurants become more crowded throughout the season. The staff at Steamer's Bakery and...
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot
Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
‘Art on Wheels’ exhibit in Sacramento highlights photographers in the lowrider community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An event Sunday at the Latino Center for Art and Culture in Sacramento helped to highlight photographers in the lowrider community. The exhibition, hosted by the organization Brown Issues, featured dozens of trophy-worthy lowriders and bikes. Photos were selected by Sacramento area photographers that have been...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
'We want people to feel safe': Sacramento police, local clubs increase security following Colorado mass shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police are increasing patrols in the Lavender Heights area of midtown Sacramento, after the deadly mass shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. At least five people are dead and 25 others injured, after authorities say a gunman opened fire Saturday night inside Club...
Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove
Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
Viewers Call Kurtis to get help with towing refund
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento couple said their car was wrongfully towed while visiting family, and when they couldn't get a refund, they called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.Part of the difficulty with Brandie LaTour and Evan Mauvais' situation was that they said they had a parking permit hanging from the rear-view mirror the whole time. But how do they prove it?Brandie said they realized what happened when the car was brought up at the tow yard."They pull the car up, and that's when we see the pass," she said. "It was still hanging in the window."The could say someone must...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
Thanksgiving travel season begins at Sacramento airport
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday kicked off what the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to be one of the busiest times of the year as people travel for Thanksgiving. The number of people flying in and out of the airport this holiday season is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels. It has been on the rise since the lull in air travel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost
A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
After Sacramento's deadly Capitol Casino shooting, here's a look at crime trends on 16th Street
Three months after a shooting in Sacramento left a security guard dead, KCRA 3 Investigates is digging into a series of other violent events at the same location. “I probably see a cop drive down my street once a day,” says Josh Feldman, a neighbor who lives off 16th Street in Sacramento.
Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
