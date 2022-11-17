ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA



KCRA.com

Sacramento city schools host free food distribution event on Monday

Schools may be closed for the Thanksgiving break, but the Sacramento City Unified School District wants to ensure students don't go hungry this week. On Monday, the district will host a curbside food distribution for needy families. Families can head to five Sacramento schools to pick up food boxes filled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from Sacramento Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving week already here, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is offering tips to keep the community to stay safe over the holiday. The top tips to keep in mind, according to the department, are:. Continue to pay attention to what you are doing. Create and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project

“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County activates motel respite centers for the unhoused

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance will be starting its Weather Respite Motel Sheltering program on Friday and continuing through the next week when overnight temperatures are expected to be low. “Respite motel sheltering will follow the same process DHA (Department of Human Assistance) and referral partners used during previous […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Calcasieu Parish News

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot

Federal Court in Louisiana Sentences California Man for Scheme Involving Over $300,000 in Fraudulent Purchases from Home Depot. Louisiana – A California man has been sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana in connection with a Home Depot fraud scheme for over $300,000. On November 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jonathan or Pilla Sinlao, age 38, a resident of San Jose, California, was sentenced for Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(b)(2).
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Names released of two people killed by train in Elk Grove

Update to the original story. The Sacramento County Coroner has released the names of the two people that were hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning. 37-year-old Duane Love of Elk Grove and 25-year-old Mariah Gonzalez of Sacramento. Original story. Two people died early Saturday morning when...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Viewers Call Kurtis to get help with towing refund

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento couple said their car was wrongfully towed while visiting family, and when they couldn't get a refund, they called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.Part of the difficulty with Brandie LaTour and Evan Mauvais' situation was that they said they had a parking permit hanging from the rear-view mirror the whole time. But how do they prove it?Brandie said they realized what happened when the car was brought up at the tow yard."They pull the car up, and that's when we see the pass," she said. "It was still hanging in the window."The could say someone must...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Thanksgiving travel season begins at Sacramento airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sunday kicked off what the Sacramento International Airport is expecting to be one of the busiest times of the year as people travel for Thanksgiving. The number of people flying in and out of the airport this holiday season is expected to reach or surpass pre-pandemic levels. It has been on the rise since the lull in air travel in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sfstandard.com

Bay Area Target Store Sees 10 Thefts a Day as Chain Says $400M Lost

A Bay Area Target store is seeing 10 thefts a day as the national chain announces $400 million in theft-related profit losses. A Walnut Creek Target retail worker told The Standard they see roughly 10 thefts every day on average, and that clothing and shoes are some of the most frequently stolen items.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kion546.com

TikTok trend teaching teens how to steal certain cars makes way to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A new TikTok trend is teaching young people how to easily steal certain cars — no hot-wiring required. If you own or rent a Kia or Hyundai vehicle with a steel key and a turn-to-start ignition system, your car may be more vulnerable. In the challenge, thieves break plastic parts surrounding the ignition and use a flash drive or USB cord as a key.
SACRAMENTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Order Free COVID-19 Test Kits from the County for the Holidays

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Nov. 19, 2022) — Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health (CCH) through a new mail-order program. People can order up to 4 free at-home test kits per household. To order fill out this online form or calling 833-829-2626. Each kit contains two test. CCH will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within approximately 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

