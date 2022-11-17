Read full article on original website
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Gameplay Trailer
In this latest trailer for One Piece Odyssey, take a tour of Water Seven, check out gameplay, combat, exploration, and more from the upcoming RPG. While citizens live and work in the city above, outlaws and monsters lurk in the labyrinthine sewers below.
Dungeons of the Amber Griffin - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer to learn about the story, see creepy creatures, and more from Dungeons of the Amber Griffin. In Dungeons of the Amber Griffin, play as a group of daredevils who explore the world of dark fantasy in search of fame, amber, and gold. Experience the classic mechanics of the iconic ‘90s Dungeon Crawlers with a new twist. Solve the mystery of the ghost that haunted the ruins and discover a bestiary based on Kashubian beliefs.
Fall Guys - Official Sunken Secrets Cinematic Trailer
Check out the latest cinematic trailer for Fall Guys, revealing Season 3's Sunken Secrets is coming on November 22, 2022. These crumbling courses are in need of repair, so get ready to dodge the dangers of the deep, including wonky obstacles and the tentacles of a mighty kraken.
Guilty Gear Strive's Next DLC Character is Sin Kiske
IGN can reveal that Guilty Gear Strive's next Season Pass 2 DLC character will be returning favorite Sin Kiske, who arrives in the game on November 24. Sin made his debut back in 2007's Guilty Gear 2: Overture and returns to Strive with his signature flagpole weapon and childish charm. Not everything is business as usual, however, as Sin's calorie meter mechanic is changing a little.
Evil West: The First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the action-packed opening minutes of Evil West, captured on PlayStation 5 in Performance Mode. Evil never sleeps ... but it bleeds. A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows.
Rainbow Six Siege - Official Elite Iana Yorha Nier: Automata Trailer
The Elite Iana Yorha and Maverick Replicant bundles are available now in Rainbow Six Siege. Check out the latest trailer for Rainbow Six Siege to see what to expect with the Elite Iana Yorha Nier: Automata bundle.
City of Murals (aka The Come Up) - Official Trailer (2022)
Here's your look at the strange, colorful world of City of Murals, an upcoming cute and gross action-platformer rogue-lite game. City of Murals uses many Metroidvania elements, has multiple movement abilities, violent and non-violent game mechanics, and every time you die you level up.
Here Are Three PS5 Exclusive Video Games Under $30 Each for Black Friday
After plunking down $400-$500 on a PlayStation 5 console, you might find your coffers draining oh so quickly after you realize that PS5 video game can cost upwards of $69.99 each. If you've purchased video games at all in the past, you'll probably already realize that patience is well rewarded; video game prices tend to drop substantially after the first year of release. Now that the PS5 has been out for about two years, some of the PS5 launch titles, as well as one title that was released about 6 months later, have finally dropped to 50% or less than their original retail price.
Sea of Thieves - Official Season Eight Content Update Video
Get a deep dive into what's coming in Sea of Thieves' Season 8, featuring on-demand, Faction-based PvP combat. The latest season also brings new locations to explore, the ability to earn Allegiance and rewards, obtain rare curses, and more. Check out the trailer to learn more about the rival factions, get a peek at rewards, and see what else you can expect from Season 8.
This God of War Ragnarok Twist Was Hidden in Plain Sight the Whole Game
Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. Eagle-eyed players could potentially spot a major plot twist in God of War Ragnarok fairly early on. The big, late-game plot twist in God of War Ragnarok is that Týr, the one you rescued early in the game, is not actually the Norse god of war but rather Odin in disguise. While the trickery was caught when Týr kept calling Atreus, Loki, the developers hid a tell the moment you meet him.
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Glitch Causes Players To Turn Invisible - IGN Daily Fix
On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will bring eight new tracks to the game on December 7. Assassin's Creed Valhalla will get its final DLC - The Last Chapter - on December 6, but it will unfortunately not be getting the "highly requested" New Game+ feature.Narz has it all on today’s Daily Fix!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - The Elite Four Walkthrough (Pokemon League)
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay walkthrough we show the end of Victory Road. We defeat each member of the Elite Four, the head of the Pokemon League, Geeta, and have a heated last Rival Battle with our pal Nemona. The beginning of the Elite Four challenge starts with a Champion Assessment, so in this video we begin with the correct answers for the Elite Four interview.
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
Zero Sievert - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Zero Sievert is available now in Early Access. Watch the latest trailer for another look at this post-apocalyptic top-down shooter game.
Bayonetta 3 Gameplay Walkthrough - Main Story - Chapter 13 Kingdom of One
We show you how to complete Chapter 13: Kingdom of One in this video for IGN's Bayonetta 3 gameplay walkthrough. 00:02 - Cutscene: Jeanne introduces Bayonetta to Dr. Sigurd. For more on Bayonetta 3, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/bayonetta-3/Walkthrough.
How to Upgrade the Blades of Chaos (Chaos Flame and Spark Locations)
Like the previous God of War, Ragnarok will have you upgrading your main weapons over the course of your adventure with Kratos. Doing so will not only let you deal more damage to you opponents, but it instrumental increasing your overall Power Level. This page contains information on all the ways you can upgrade the Blades of Chaos in God of War Ragnarok.
Meta Quest 2 Black Friday VR Deal: Get Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR for Free
The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is now live. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR helmet should own anyway), you also now get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and the 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get yours from any of the usual retailers. We went ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
Evil West Video Review
Evil West reviewed by David Jagneaux on PC, also available on PlayStation and Xbox. This refreshing blast from the past from the developer of Shadow Warrior 3 nails the most important parts of its old-school, vampire-hunting action. The combat is smooth and its weapon options are ludicrously entertaining, but low enemy variety and overly similar level layouts can grow somewhat monotonous after a while. This is far from the most complex or innovative action shooter, but every so often you just want to have some fun smashing in monster skulls.
