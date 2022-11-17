Read full article on original website
Related
Pompeo says Trump special counsel 'saddens' him, calls on DOJ to deliver 'apolitical justice'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Justice Department for appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Trump while urging the DOJ to “do their job.”
Hunter Biden laptop repairman details 'chilling' warning from FBI agent
John Paul Mac Isaac's new book, "American Injustice," is set to be released Tuesday. The book includes details of what has transpired since Isaac discovered Hunter Biden's laptop.
Washington, D.C. man who helped pass criminal code overhaul shot and killed
A man who helped usher criminal justice reform through city council in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
GOP AGs moving forward with lawsuit targeting FBI, top Biden officials for allegedly colluding with Big Tech
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt had a major gain in a lawsuit against the FBI and top-ranking Biden officials, he told "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."
Sean Hannity: Do we still have equal justice under the law?
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed how Democrats and Republicans are treated differently in America's justice system on "Hannity."
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
Kevin McCarthy says he will remove Ilhan Omar from committee assignment over 'antisemitism' when speaker
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he'll strip Rep. Ilhan Omar of her House Foreign Affairs Committee assignment if he is elected speaker in the next term.
Idaho police: Dog found skinned head-to-tail is unrelated to college students' murders
A 12-year-old dog was found skinned head-to-tail in Moscow, Idaho, just three weeks before four college students were murdered, but police say the two crimes are unrelated.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted over city's violence after decrying Colorado shooting
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was criticized on Twitter for calling out the fatal shooting in Colorado, while her own city suffers from shootings every week.
Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison; reality stars receive combined 19 years behind bars
"Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley received a combined 19 years in federal prison after being found guilty by a Georgia judge in tax evasion case.
Elon Musk pokes fun at CBS' short-lived Twitter hiatus after network resumes tweeting less than 48 hours later
Elon Musk responded to CBS' return to Twitter, which comes less than 48 hours after the network announced it suspended usage over concerns with his management.
Todd, Julie Chrisley's lawyers disagree with prosecutors sentencing recommendation ahead of hearing
Todd and Julie Chrisley's lawyers disagreed with prosecutors' sentencing proposal as the two are set to appear in court Monday. The couple was convicted of financial crimes in June.
Donald Trump reacts after Elon Musk reinstates his Twitter account, ending lifetime ban
Former President Donald Trump has responded to Elon Musk reinstating him to Twitter on Saturday, following a poll Musk conducted asking users if he should be allowed back.
Idaho student murders: Former officers say police 'jumped the gun' with initial 'targeted' attack statement
Two former detectives with the LAPD and NYPD weigh in on information police have released regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Parents of Idaho university murder victim reveal why investigation is taking so much time: 'made a mess'
The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho college students who was fatally stabbed, said the investigation will take time due to all of the evidence police have collected.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Todd, Julie Chrisley lean on faith amid tax fraud sentencing, daughter Savannah says: 'Pushing through'
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah spoke out about her parents Todd and Julie and provided an update on how they are coping ahead of their sentencing for financial crimes.
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
Bill Maher mocks Garland's special counsel appt: After two years, he decided to 'give it to somebody else'
During his last show of the year, HBO star Bill Maher addressed the "breaking news" about Attorney General Merrick Garland's appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Accused 'Potomac River Rapist' found dead in jail while awaiting trial for murder, police say
Giles Warrick, the man accused of being the "Potomac River Rapist" who terrorized the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday.
Fox News
868K+
Followers
5K+
Post
686M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 3