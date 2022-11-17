Read full article on original website
UK Retail Sales Top Estimates, Dollar Index Strengthens
UK retail sales rose 0.6% month-on-month in October, compared to expectations of 0.3%. Dollar index has stabilised around 106.5 following strong US retail sales and hawkish Federal Reserve comments. Hundreds of staff quit Twitter after Elon Musk’s demands. Brent crude set to end the week sharply lower on tough...
Is 2023 Going To Be A Better Year For Global Markets?
The year ahead promises to be much more positive for global markets, after the turbulence of 2022, predicts the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. 2023 May Be A Better Year For Global Markets. The bullish prediction for 2023 by...
Stock Exchange: What Is A Point In The Stock Market?
Do you know what a point is in stocks? If not, don’t worry; many people don’t. In fact, it’s such a confusing term that even financial professionals sometimes have trouble explaining it. But today, we’re going to break down everything you need to know about points in stocks so you can make wise investments for your future.
Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Tesla is now trading at October 2020 levels after opening sharply lower Monday. That move followed news of a recall due to a software problem affecting taillights. Earlier this month, shares sank to a new low after CEO Elon Musk sold 19.5 million shares to partly finance his purchase of Twitter.
Market Timing Makes Stock Investing Rational
Rationality is about making informed choices. You could just eat whatever you feel like eating. But, if you are rational, you consider the effect that what you eat will have on your long-term health. You don’t always choose the most healthy option. The rational thing is to permit yourself...
Substantial Investor Confidence And Increasing Maturation In Alternative Asset Management Industry – EY
EY Global Alternative Fund Survey finds substantial investor confidence and increasing maturation in alternative asset management industry. Data suggests positive short-term performance and promising long-term positioning for the industry as 75% of investors feel managers met or exceeded performance expectations. Managers face pressure to drive inflows and organic growth by...
Electric Vehicle Markets & Technologies On The Road To 2023
It has been another momentous year for electric vehicle markets and technologies, with major policy developments, sales growth, and landmark models set to enter the market. China has thrown down the gauntlet once again in the automotive sector, with record EV sales approaching 5 million a year. The dual-credit system – two types of credit that must be accumulated to avoid penalties – is a primary driver.
Next Generation On-chain DEX Aggregator 3Route Launches on Tezos
Powered by the Tezos blockchain, 3Route enables cost-efficient and secure swap transactions across multiple liquidity sources. 3Route enables users to cut costs by utilizing most of the Tezos DEXes’ liquidity in one secure swap. 3Route, a decentralized exchange protocol launches a next generation on-chain DEX aggregator powered by the...
