Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Two people charged for allegedly dropping puppy off bridge
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were formally charged in an animal cruelty investigation in Sault Ste. Marie. Jasmine Elise Clark, 19, was charged with: Torturing animals-3rd degree, which is a four-year felony. Clark was given a $10,000 bond. The under age suspect was...
Parent of slain Oxford High School student accuses State Police of 'dereliction of duty' preceding mass shooting
The parent of a teen who died in the Oxford High School mass shooting almost one year ago is accusing the state of Michigan and the Michigan State Police for failing to follow up on “highly disturbing” reports leading up to the tragedy.
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer pardons turkey before Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a turkey before he could become someones feast. The turkey named 'Mitch E. Gander' was named by Seneca of Grand Rapids and Mia of Harper Woods. Community Meals: Where you can enjoy a free Thanksgiving meal. The name was selected from more...
UpNorthLive.com
A.G. Nessel urges DEA to extend telehealth for opioid use disorder treatment
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a multi-state effort urging the Drug Enforcement Administration and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to permanently extend telehealth flexibilities for prescribing buprenorphine, an opioid use disorder treatment, according to the Attorney General's Office. This comes as 75,000 Americans overdosed...
UpNorthLive.com
Snow, cold temperatures continue through the weekend
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a snowy week there will be one last push of snow and wind which will pass through Saturday into early Sunday. After Sunday we get a few days of a break which will take us to the Thanksgiving holiday. Lots of snow fell Thursday night...
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
UpNorthLive.com
Pelletizing hops after harvest
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One of the largest hop pelletizing facilities east of the Rockies is here in northern Michigan. It's gearing up for an important time of the season. Once the hops are harvested, they go through a process before brewers can make their beer. MI Local...
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
UpNorthLive.com
Mostly cloudy, light snow possible
Mostly cloudy sky today. Light snow showers are possible in the Upper Peninsula, but most of us get no new snow. The snow on the ground may blow around in the wind. Gusts over 35 miles per hour are expected. The wind will turn from west to northwest. High temperatures will be in the 32 to 38 degree range.
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer declares Saturday, November 26 as 'Beat the Buckeyes' Day
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ahead of the rivalry football game between the undefeated University of Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State University Buckeyes, Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared Saturday, November 26 as "Beat the Buckeyes" Day in Michigan. "There is no better Michigan tradition than watching the Wolverines beat that team...
New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison
A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Comments / 0