Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - State Police say three guns were recovered as part of the investigation in the fatal shooting of three UVA Football players. Police say one handgun was found in "relative proximity" to the shooting scene at Culberth Garage on UVA Grounds. A rifle and a second handgun were recovered at suspect Christopher Jones' residence in Charlottesville.

State Police say at this stage of the investigation, they are not position to comment on motives behind the shootings. Jones was arrested the morning after the shootings in Henrico.

State Police just took over as lead in the investigation at the request of UVA and UVA Police.